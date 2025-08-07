Judge Sides with Residents, Voids Prince William Digital Gateway Rezoning—for Now

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Prince William Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Irving has ruled in favor of Oak Valley residents challenging the rezoning for the PW Digital Gateway, a proposed 22-million-square-foot data center complex near Manassas. According to InsideNova.com, Irving found the county failed to properly advertise public hearings on the project, effectively voiding the rezoning approval, though an appeal is expected.

The lawsuit, filed by 12 Oak Valley homeowners, named the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and developers H&H Capital Acquisitions and GW Acquisition Co. as defendants. The plaintiffs argued that the county’s hearing notices in the Washington Post did not comply with state or county requirements and that relevant application materials were not available to the public when the first ad ran.

The Board gave its final rezoning approval for the Digital Gateway in December 2023 after a record-breaking 28-hour meeting, clearing the way for developers QTS and Compass Datacenters to build nearly 100-foot-tall server farms on about 900 acres next to Manassas National Battlefield Park. A year earlier, in November 2022, supervisors had approved a land use change to allow data centers at the site. Supporters touted up to $460 million in annual county revenue, while opponents raised concerns about impacts on water, electricity, and historic preservation.

In a statement, Del. Josh Thomas (D-21, Prince William County) called the ruling “a historic day for Prince William County, and the country as a whole.” He added, “This victory belongs to everyone who ever showed up to a meeting, held a sign at a protest, or contacted their representatives on this issue – your voices mattered, and they made all the difference. Today’s win underscores the power of everyday people coming together to defend the community.”

Elizabeth Guzman, a Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates in the 31st District, praised the court’s decision as a victory for transparency, accountability, and community input. She said the county pushed the Digital Gateway project forward without giving residents a fair chance to weigh in and vowed, if elected, to push for state policies that hold data centers accountable and keep them away from schools and neighborhoods.