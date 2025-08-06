Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Dale City Kills 56-Year-Old Man

A man died early Tuesday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Dale City. Police say 56-year-old Gary Virgil Teman was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide east on Dale Boulevard just after 1:40 a.m. when he failed to make a curve near Greenwood Drive and veered off the road, striking a parked vehicle.

Teman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators later determined he did not have a motorcycle endorsement. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Here’s the full press release:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On August 6 at 1:41AM, officers responded to the area of Dale Blvd. and Greenwood Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed the operator of a 2016 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide motorcycle was traveling east on Dale Blvd. and had crossed through the intersection with Greenwood Dr. when the roadway began to curve to the left. The operator of the motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve and veered to the right. The motorcycle continued off the roadway where it rear-ended an unoccupied parked vehicle. Fire and rescue personnel responded and pronounced the operator deceased at the scene. Investigators also determined the operator was operating the motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues. Identified: The operator of the 2016 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide motorcycle was identified as Gary Virgil TEMAN

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