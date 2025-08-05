Stafford Man Threatens to Kill Women, Plus DUI, Theft, and Vandalism Cases

A man is in jail without bond after police said he threatened to kill two women and prevented them from calling 911 during a ride near the Wawa on South Gateway Drive. The women flagged down staff for help, leading to his arrest for Simple Assault and Preventing a 911 Call.

Elsewhere in Stafford, a woman parked awkwardly outside the Hartwood Animal Hospital admitted to drinking a bottle of vodka before driving. She was arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.2 and held on a $2,500 bond.

Two notable Larceny cases were reported: a woman on Thomas Jefferson Place said her ex-boyfriend took two of her vehicles and sent himself money via CashApp; and employees at Pohanka Honda discovered $10,000 missing from a safe. That investigation is ongoing.

In Public Intoxication, a man was found stumbling in a CVS parking lot on Garrisonville Road early Saturday morning and admitted to drinking six beers. He was jailed until sober.

Finally, a Vandalism and trespassing incident at United Transmissions escalated when a man living in an RV slashed a customer’s tire and refused to come out. Deputies used OC spray to subdue him after a struggle. He faces multiple charges and is being held without bond.

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 5, 2025 Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 8/3, 10:20 p.m. Deputy R.A. Kehoe responded to a disturbance with a weapon report. Staff were asked to call the police by two females. Deputy Kehoe arrived and discovered the two females were riding with a known male when a verbal argument broke out. The male would threaten to “kill the pair” and prevented them from calling 911. He was charged with simple assault and preventing a call to 911. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. DUI

Hartwood Animal Hospital, 15 Jewett Lane, 8/4, 9:36 a.m. Deputy C.M. Sterne responded to a drunk driver complaint. It was advised a driver, parked halfway in a parking spot, appeared under the influence. Deputy Sterne made contact with the driver who had signs of intoxication and stated “I had too much to drink.” Too much to drink turned out to be a bottle of vodka. She was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .2. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond. LARCENY

Thomas Jefferson Place, 8/3, 1:53 p.m. Deputy A.E. Epps responded to a messy breakup. The victim advised she broke up with her boyfriend over the phone. When she came home, she discovered two of her vehicles were missing. She also discovered the suspect used her Cashapp account to send himself money. Charges are pending. Pohanka Honda, 60 South Gateway Drive, 8/4, 3:49 p.m. Deputy I.E. Baldi responded to a larceny. Staff discovered approximately $10,000 was missing from the safe. The investigation is ongoing. PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CVS, 388 Garrisonville Road, 8/3, 7:05 a.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan was in the parking lot when he observed a stumbling male. Deputy Sullivan made contact with the unsteady wanderer and observed tell tale signs of intoxication. The suspect would admit to consuming six beers. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. PIO CONTACT: Ryan M. Wilbur (540)-658-4468

[email protected] VANDALISM

United Transmissions and Automotive Shop, 31 Perchwood Drive, 8/4, 3:38 p.m. Deputies responded to a disturbance. Staff advised a male living on the property in an RV slashed a customer’s tire. While attempting to formally trespass the suspect, he would refuse to exit the RV. After numerous commands to exit and the deployment of OC spray, the suspect was finally detained after a short struggle. He was charged with destruction of property, trespassing, and obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county.

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