Low Standards and Poor Scores—What Are We Telling the World About Manassas?

Dear Editor,

As Manassas tries to position itself as a destination for major business investment, I can’t help but wonder what message we’re really sending—especially when our public schools are struggling so visibly.

Recent reporting from Potomac Local News highlights that Standards of Learning (SOL) scores in Manassas City Public Schools are not only falling, but are also well below the state average. Osbourn High School and Metz Middle School remain only partially accredited, and our grading policies are under fire for allowing late work and multiple test retakes. These may be intended to help struggling students, but the result appears to be grade inflation and a lack of accountability.

At the same time, we’re asking residents to donate basic supplies like backpacks because some families simply can’t afford them. And every student receives free meals—not because of generosity, but because it’s a necessity.

This paints a sobering picture. What will a billion-dollar corporation think when it sees that our schools are underperforming and our families are struggling? Economic development is not just about fast-track permitting or glossy business incentives—it’s about people. It’s about whether a community is healthy, stable, and preparing its future workforce.

If we want Manassas to thrive and attract serious business investment, we must confront the realities in our schools. That means academic rigor, real-world preparation, and stronger support for both students and teachers—not policies that paper over problems.

We can’t afford to pretend everything is fine while our students fall further behind.

Sincerely,

Laura Jeffries

Manassas, VA

Editor’s Note: After a two-year pause, Potomac Local News is once again accepting letters to the editor. We invite submissions on matters of local interest and public concern. Email your letter to [email protected].