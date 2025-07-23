All Manassas Students Eat Free—But How Long Has That Been the Case?

MANASSAS, Va. – Families in Manassas may be pleasantly surprised to learn that every student enrolled in Manassas City Public Schools will receive free breakfast and lunch again this school year—but it’s not a new perk.

The school division has been participating in the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) since the 2021–2022 school year, a program that allows schools in low-income areas to serve free meals to all students without collecting household applications. What began during the height of the pandemic has quietly become the new normal for Manassas schools.

“This is not a new offering,” said school division spokeswoman Almeta Radford. “MCPS first offered CEP in SY 2021–22, while concurrently operating under COVID waivers and increased reimbursement. MCPS has operated CEP since that time, even when additional funding ceased.”

All schools in the division were eligible to participate under the Virginia Department of Education’s 2021 policy, which required participation in CEP unless doing so was not financially viable. At the time, pandemic-related funding made the model sustainable, and even after that extra funding ended, the division chose to continue providing meals to all students for free.

“Ensuring free meals was a priority for our students, which we have continued to do while remaining financially stable,” Radford said.

Before the switch to CEP, families had to submit income-based applications or qualify through direct certification in order to receive free or reduced-price meals.

Today, the program benefits all 7,700+ students in the school division, regardless of income.

And don’t expect lower quality because of the program. Radford says students still enjoy a wide selection of food that meets USDA nutrition standards.

“Schools have multiple options for main entrees, sides, and milk. MCPS’ menu blends speed-scratch cooking with batch-cooked, heat-and-serve items to provide popular options for all,” she said.

Students can purchase extra à la carte items for an additional cost. But each student is guaranteed one free breakfast and one free lunch per school day.