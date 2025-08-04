Deadly Crash on I-66: Manassas Man Killed After Pickup Hit, Catches Fire

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Manassas man was killed Saturday evening in a fiery crash on I-66 westbound near the Fairfax County Parkway, and state police are still investigating what led to the collision.

The folks at Virginia State Police just told Potomac Local News that 20-year-old Will R. Hernandez-Villalta died at the scene after his 1996 Nissan pickup, stopped due to a mechanical issue, was rear-ended by a Honda Pilot around 5:51 p.m. on August 2.

The impact pushed the truck across travel lanes and into the Express Lanes, where it caught fire. The Honda spun and remained in the main lanes. The SUV’s driver, 38-year-old Danielle M. McKinnon of Chantilly, and a juvenile passenger had only minor injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Here’s the full press release:

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 5:51 p.m. on Saturday, (August 2, 2025), on Interstate 66 westbound at the Fairfax County Parkway in Fairfax County. A 1996 Nissan pickup truck was stopped for a mechanical issue in a travel lane when it was struck in the rear by a 2016 Honda Pilot. The collision caused the pickup to run off of the left side of main travel lanes, strike the bollards separating the main lanes and the Express Lanes, and then cross the Express Lanes. The pickup then came to rest on the left shoulder and caught fire. The Pilot spun and came to rest in the main travel lanes. The driver of the pickup, Will R. Hernandez-Villalta, 20, of Manassas, Va., died at the scene. The driver of the Pilot, Danielle M. McKinnon, 38, of Chantilly, Va., and a juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

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