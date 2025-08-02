Stafford Schools Rolls Out SCOUT, a New Mobile Engagement Vehicle

NORTH STAFFORD, Va. – Stafford County Public Schools rolled out its newest initiative to strengthen family-school partnerships with the launch of SCOUT, a mobile engagement vehicle, during the district’s Empower Pack Project finale on Saturday morning.

The event, held in the parking lot of Target at Stafford Marketplace, featured music, giveaways, children’s book readings, and the collection of filled Empower Packs—backpacks stocked with school supplies for students in need.

SCOUT, which stands for Strengthening Community through Outreach, Understanding, and Trust, was unveiled at 9 a.m. to applause and chants of “Roll out SCOUT!” led by School Board Chair Maureen Siegmund. The vehicle is designed to bring educational resources, enrollment help, wellness information, and support services directly into neighborhoods across Stafford County.

“This is a tangible symbol of our commitment to ensuring every family feels seen, supported, and connected to our schools,” said Sandra Osborn, the school division’s Chief Communication Officer. “SCOUT is a rolling welcome center—built to remove barriers, meet families where they are, and foster two-way communication and trust.”

SCOUT was funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) program and is part of a broader effort by the division to address persistent learning gaps in literacy and math, combat chronic absenteeism, and build stronger family engagement in education.

School Board Chair Maureen Siegmund praised the project as a bold step toward inclusivity.

“SCOUT is more than a mobile unit. It’s a mobile promise,” Siegmund told attendees. “Whether you’re a parent who needs help navigating school resources or a student who needs support outside the classroom, SCOUT is here to make those connections real.”

The launch was part of the Empower Pack Project’s Pack Pal Party, which drew families and community members who dropped off donations while enjoying snow cones courtesy of Rappahannock Orthodontics, free books from FredBooks, and chips from Moe’s Southwest Grill. Local children’s author Beverly Samuel gave two readings: Make New Friends at 9:30 a.m. and Red, White & Blue—a tribute to military families—at 10:30 a.m.

District officials say SCOUT will begin visiting neighborhoods and community events in the coming weeks, offering services and resources in a more accessible and family-centered way.

“When families are engaged, students succeed,” said Siegmund. “This is what it looks like when we put students and their families at the center of everything we do.”