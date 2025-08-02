Jack Tiwari Enters Race for Gainesville Supervisor in Upcoming Special Election

GAINESVILLE, Va. – The Prince William Democratic Committee just told Potomac Local News they’ll hold a caucus next weekend to pick their nominee for the Gainesville District seat—and we now know the first candidate.

Jewan “Jack” Tiwari, a longtime Gainesville and Manassas resident, has officially announced he’s running for the seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. The seat was left vacant after Supervisor Bob Weir passed away in July.

Tiwari says he wants to bring “community-first leadership” to the board. He’s well known in the local Asian American community and has previously served on the Virginia Asian Advisory Board under Governor Ralph Northam. He also helped organize Kukur Tihar USA, a dog festival promoting animal welfare.

The Democratic caucus will be held on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., though the exact location hasn’t been announced yet. Any Democrat who lives in the Gainesville District and meets eligibility requirements can vote. Anyone interested in running must file by 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 6.

Details will be shared at princewilliamdemocrats.com as they become available.

The Special Election is scheduled for November 4, 2025.

Here’s the full press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jack Tiwari Announces Candidacy for Gainesville District Supervisor

GAINESVILLE, VA – Today, Jewan “Jack” Tiwari formally announced his candidacy for the Gainesville District Supervisor in the upcoming special election. A resident of Gainesville and Manassas for over 20 years, Tiwari brings a wealth of experience in community leadership, public service, and business to the race. “I am running to be a strong, local voice for the people of Gainesville on the Board of Supervisors,” said Tiwari. “I have seen our community grow and thrive, and I believe we need a leader who is committed to a common-sense approach to our challenges.” Tiwari is a well-known voice in the community, particularly within the Asian American community, and is a past president of the America Nepal Society. His commitment to public service includes a brief run for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2015 and an appointment by then-Governor Ralph Northam to the Virginia Asian Advisory Board (VAAB). An animal lover and advocate, he is also the creative force behind the organization of the National Dog Festival—Kukur Tihar USA. Professionally, Jack has dedicated his career to helping others as a business and franchise broker and a local realtor. Tiwari’s campaign will focus on three key priorities:

Responsible Growth: Ensuring that development in the district is managed sustainably to protect our quality of life and existing infrastructure. This includes advocating for more open spaces, community gardens, and camp sites for our residents.

Supporting Our Schools: Advocating for the resources our students and teachers need to succeed.

Community-First Leadership: Being a transparent and accessible leader who prioritizes the needs of residents on issues like traffic, public safety, and local business support. Tiwari is seeking the Democratic nomination.

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