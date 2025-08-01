Pedestrian Dies Weeks After Crash in Manassas; Assault and Death Investigation in Woodbridge

A 38-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car in Manassas in mid-July. Carolina Isabel Rosales Cepeda was walking in the roadway along Centreville Road near Orchard Bridge Drive when she was hit by a southbound 2022 Honda Civic around 2:09 a.m. on July 13. She was hospitalized in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries on July 31. The driver, a 24-year-old woman from Woodbridge, remained at the scene and was not injured. Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

In Woodbridge, police are investigating the Death of a 26-year-old man found unresponsive in a bush near Cheshire Station Plaza on July 31. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No signs of foul play were found, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Also in Woodbridge, police are seeking a suspect in an Attempted Malicious Wounding incident. Around midnight on July 30, Devin Thomas McLean allegedly tried to run over two women with his car in the 13100 block of Tory Loop. He then got out and assaulted them. The victims weren’t injured, but McLean, 35, of Hampton, VA, is now wanted on multiple charges.

Here’s the full press release:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On July 13 at 2:09AM, officers responded to the area of Centreville Rd and Orchard Bridge Dr in Manassas (20111) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed a 38-year-old woman was walking within the roadway along Centreville Rd when she was struck by a passing motorist driving a 2022 Honda Civic that was traveling south. At the time of the crash, the pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk or safe crossing area. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she remained in critical condition until succumbing to her injuries from the collision on July 31. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

Identified:

The pedestrian was identified as Carolina Isabel Rosales Cepeda, 38, of Manassas

The driver of the 2022 Honda Civic was identified as a 24-year-old woman of Woodbridge Death Investigation – On July 31 at 1:33PM, officers responded to the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plz in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed a 26-year-old man was found unconscious in a bush near the above area. The man was pronounced dead on scene. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death. More information regarding the investigation will be released if deemed necessary. Attempted Malicious Wounding – On July 30 at 12:00AM, officers responded to the 13100 block of Tory Lp in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old woman, and another 25-year-old female friend were walking to a vehicle when a former male acquaintance of the victim, identified as the accused, attempted to strike both women with his vehicle. Both victims were able to move and avoid being struck. The accused then exited the vehicle and assaulted both women. The parties separated and police were contacted. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as

Devin Thomas MCLEAN, 35, of the 100 block of Old Pond Ct in Hampton, VA

Described as a black male, 5’9”, 150lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for 2 counts of attempted malicious wounding and 2 counts of assault & battery

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