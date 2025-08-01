Patrick Harders Joins Gainesville Supervisor Race

GAINESVILLE, Va. – Patrick Harders, a longtime Manassas area resident and founder of a regional outdoor lighting company, is running for Gainesville District Supervisor—and he’s entering a race already stirred by internal Republican friction and calls for leadership rooted in integrity.

Harders announced his candidacy Thursday, casting himself as a conservative voice for responsible growth, fiscal accountability, and transparency. He says he’s stepping up to continue the work of the late Supervisor Bob Weir, who died earlier this month and was known for his outspoken opposition to data center sprawl.

Weir, also a Republican, won his seat in a 2023 special election with 60% of the vote, drawing bipartisan support for his stance against unchecked development. His death left the Gainesville District seat vacant, triggering a special election scheduled for November 4, 2025.

Harders’ business background includes founding Dayloom, a Northern Virginia-based landscape lighting company previously known as Enlightened Lighting. The company serves residential and commercial clients across the D.C. area with energy-efficient design and installation services. According to his campaign, Harders started the company more than 20 years ago while living in a small studio apartment on Coverstone Drive.

His announcement comes just days after fellow Republican Brian Landrum jumped into the race—immediately accusing prominent community leader Kathy Kulick of misleading the public by pretending to run while privately backing Harders. Kulick denies any political trickery and has endorsed Harders, saying he is “eminently qualified” and shares her opposition to sprawling data center developments.

So far, no Democratic candidate has entered the race. But with the GOP split already playing out in public, the fight for Gainesville’s swing district is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in Prince William County this fall.

Here’s the full press release:

Patrick Harders announces his candidacy for Gainesville District Supervisor in Prince William County. A conservative Republican, Harders is emphasizing his commitment to community-driven leadership, fiscal accountability, and responsible development. Inspired by the late and Honorable Bob Weir’s legacy of accountability and integrity, Harders aims to carry Bob’s vision forward to ensure that Gainesville District citizens continue to have a strong voice in local government and in the fight against data center overdevelopment. “Bob Weir was not only a trusted friend, but a rare leader of exceptional intelligence and unwavering honor. His slogan, ‘accountability and integrity matter,’ wasn’t simply campaign rhetoric—it was his way of life,” said Harders. “Bob stepped up when our neighbors felt voiceless, and I’m committed to continue his fight for the Gainesville community.” A successful entrepreneur and long-time resident, Harders moved to Manassas over 20 years ago, starting his first business from a small studio apartment on Coverstone Drive. After marrying his wife Laura, they bought their first home in Manassas in 2006 and later restored a historic farmhouse near the Manassas Battlefield, investing three years into creating their dream home. As a history buff deeply connected to the region, Harders understands the Gainesville District’s unique heritage and its importance for Prince William County and the region. “Our district has been at the heart of historic battles—from the first and second Battles of Manassas to modern struggles over irresponsible data center development,” Harders noted. “The residents here aren’t fighting progress; they are demanding responsible leadership and thoughtful planning.” Drawing from his experience growing successful businesses and employing Virginians, Harders is ready to lead the Gainesville District and he believes in giving back to the community that provided him with opportunities to thrive. “I’ve built a wonderful life for my family here; living in Prince William County has provided incredible opportunities. With these opportunities comes responsibility—to serve, to listen, and to represent those whose voices are often overlooked,” said Harders. Patrick Harders seeks the support and prayers of Gainesville District residents as he steps forward to run as Supervisor. His campaign pledges to uphold integrity, fight for responsible growth and a fiscally responsible government, and continue the work that Bob Weir so dutifully began. To support Patrick’s campaign or to learn more, please visit PatrickforGainesville.com.

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