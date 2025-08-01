Manhunt Continues in White Oak for Suspect Who Fled Traffic Stop

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are continuing to search for a man who fled a traffic stop and crashed near the Giant grocery store on Town and Country Drive Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as Andre Bennett Jr., 44, of King George, remains at large as of 8 a.m. Friday, August 1, 2025. Deputies believe he evaded capture overnight by hiding in a wooded area near Baron Park Road. A law enforcement presence remains in the White Oak Road area, and residents may continue to see increased activity.

Bennett is described as a Black male with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and red shoes. Authorities say he may be attempting to get a ride out of the area, as deputies have recovered his vehicle.

The incident began around 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies attempted to stop Bennett’s vehicle. He fled and later crashed near the Giant. A manhunt involving K-9 units and drones was launched near NextCare Urgent Care but was unsuccessful in locating him.

Anyone who sees Bennett or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400. Deputies caution the public not to approach the suspect.

This is a developing story.