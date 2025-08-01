Lives Well Lived: Remembering Denise Spencer and Pat Padberg

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Denise Mara Spencer, 60, and Patrick “Pat” Henry Padberg, 81, passed away on July 25, 2025, leaving behind legacies of love, family, and service.

Denise, born in West Islip, New York, was a devoted Army wife and mother of seven. After a career as an optician, she dedicated herself to raising her family while supporting her husband Scott through 28 years of military service and 17 moves across the country. Denise cherished time with her children, five grandchildren, and loved simple joys like coffee, crafts, beach vacations, and family gatherings. Read Denise’s full obituary here.

Pat, a lifelong Northern Virginia resident, served proudly as a U.S. Navy Seabee in Vietnam and Antarctica before co-owning PMC Contractors for more than 30 years. He is remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Family and friends will gather on August 17, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home in Woodbridge. Interment with military honors will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. Read Pat’s full obituary here.