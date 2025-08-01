Manassas

Events Around Prince William, Manassas in August

By Caitlyn Meisner

[Photo/Alex P via Pexels]
August means back to school around Prince William County and Manassas, with dozens of activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events. Government bodies are on an official recess this month.

The Prince William County Fair is returning for its 76th year from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16 with new attractions and familiar favorites.

Friday (Aug. 1)

Saturday (Aug. 2)

Sunday (Aug. 3)

Aug. 4

Aug. 5 (National Night Out)

Aug. 6

Aug. 8

Aug. 9

Aug. 10

Aug. 11

Aug. 12

Aug. 15

Aug. 16

Aug. 18

  • First Day of School for Prince William County Schools!

Aug. 19

Aug. 23

Aug. 24

Aug. 26

Aug. 27

Aug. 28

Aug. 29

  • Mural Party, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Central Library)

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