August means back to school around Prince William County and Manassas, with dozens of activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events. Government bodies are on an official recess this month.
The Prince William County Fair is returning for its 76th year from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16 with new attractions and familiar favorites.
Friday (Aug. 1)
- Marines Through History (250th Celebration), 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Montclair Library)
- First Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Family Movie in the Park: “Captain America,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Saturday (Aug. 2)
- Birding for Beginners, 8 to 10 a.m. (Woodbridge)
- Swift Escape, 11 a.m. to noon (Potomac Library)
- Beautiful Binding Basics, 11 a.m. to noon (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Paint by Lasered Numbers, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Central Library)
- African American Heritage Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Manassas City)
- “The Sleeping Beauty,” 11 a.m. (Manassas City)
- Meditative Drumming, 2 to 3 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Super Smash Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
Sunday (Aug. 3)
- Thai Street Food & Culture Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Sunday Funday Concerts (Mike Parker), 3 p.m. (Manassas City)
Aug. 4
- Q-Tip Pointillism Painting, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Potomac Library)
- Swift Escape, 6 to 7 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
Aug. 5 (National Night Out)
- Various local police departments will be hosting National Night Out events. Please check your local department for more information!
- Ricky’s Big Bus Adventure and Bus Tour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Author Talk, 1 to 2 p.m. (Central Library)
- Protecting our Water Resources from Pollution, 1 to 2 p.m. (Central Library)
- Teen Tie-Dye Tuesday, 4 to 5 p.m. (Montclair Library)
Aug. 6
- Not Just a Pretty Face, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Independent Hill Library)
- Protecting our Water Resources from Pollution, 1 to 2 p.m. (Montclair Library)
Aug. 8
- The Great Art Museum Heist Escape Room, All day (Montclair Library)
- Basket Weaving for Tweens & Teens, 11 a.m. to noon (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- “The Minecraft Movie” Rowdy Screening, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Fresh Music Fridays (The Twangtown Paramours), 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
Aug. 9
- The Great Art Museum Heist Escape Room, All day (Montclair Library)
- Power of Produce Club, 9 a.m. to noon (Manassas City)
- “The Sleeping Beauty,” 11 a.m. (Manassas City)
- Saturday Night Concert Series (Special Occasions), 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Full Moon Hike, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Aug. 10
- Salvadoran Festival, Noon to 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
Aug. 11
- Meet and Make: Sea Shells and Pouches, 1 to 3 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Protecting our Water Resources from Pollution, 2 to 3 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Layers of the Lake Mixed-Media Art Class, 6 to 7 p.m. (Potomac Library)
Aug. 12
- Manassas City Public Schools First Day of School!
- Marines Through History (250th Celebration), 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Lake Ridge and Chinn Park Libraries)
- 8-Bit Art with Perler Beads, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Protecting our Water Resources from Pollution, 2 to 3 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert (Gary Smallwood), 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
Aug. 15
- Marines Through History (250th Celebration), 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Dumfries Library)
- Family Movie Night, 8 to 9:30 p.m. (Nokesville Library)
- Family Movie in the Park: “Mufasa,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Aug. 16
- Wonder Wanders, 10 to 11 a.m. (Independent Hill Library)
- “The Sleeping Beauty,” 11 a.m. (Manassas City)
- Flower Fairy Festival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Nature’s Palette, 2 to 3 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Tequila & Taco Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. (Manassas City)
Aug. 18
- First Day of School for Prince William County Schools!
Aug. 19
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert (Ryan Sill), 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
Aug. 23
- Rippon Lodge Bug and Bird Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Bridgerton Tea Party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Family Paint Party, 1 to 4 p.m. (Central Library)
- Saturday Night Concert Series (Beatlegacy), 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
Aug. 24
- International Food & Culture Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Sunday Funday Concerts (Kings Park), 3 p.m. (Manassas City)
Aug. 26
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert (Levi Stephens), 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
Aug. 27
- 163rd Anniversary Tour of the Battle of Kettle Run, 5 to 6:30 p.m. (Bristow)
- Seals on Wheels Pop-Up, 5 to 7 p.m. (Manassas)
Aug. 28
- Glowforge Memory Jar, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
Aug. 29
- Mural Party, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Central Library)