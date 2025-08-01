August means back to school around Prince William County and Manassas, with dozens of activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events. Government bodies are on an official recess this month.

The Prince William County Fair is returning for its 76th year from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16 with new attractions and familiar favorites.

Friday (Aug. 1)

Saturday (Aug. 2)

Sunday (Aug. 3)

Aug. 4

Q-Tip Pointillism Painting, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Potomac Library)

Swift Escape, 6 to 7 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)

Aug. 5 (National Night Out)

Aug. 6

Aug. 8

Aug. 9

Aug. 10

Salvadoran Festival, Noon to 7 p.m. (Manassas City)

Aug. 11

Aug. 12

Aug. 15

Aug. 16

Aug. 18

First Day of School for Prince William County Schools!

Aug. 19

Aug. 23

Aug. 24

Aug. 26

Aug. 27

Aug. 28

Aug. 29