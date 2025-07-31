The Prince William County Fair is Back: What’s New and Returning in 2025

The Prince William County Fair is returning, with new attractions and familiar favorites for its 76th run from Aug. 8-16.

The Fairgrounds have been a regional staple since 1949, when it was first used for a dairy show organized by World War II veterans who wanted to promote agriculture in the county, a Visit Prince William website states. It is the largest county fair in the Commonwealth, and it has consistently drawn more than 90,000 visitors in recent years.

Bridget Mullins with the Fair said attendees can visit the 4-H Club demonstrations or the livestock shows to delve into the Fair’s history.

“[The 4-H Club is] highlighting the educational programs that have been a part of the Fair for decades,” Mullins said. “[The livestock shows are] reflecting the Fair’s agricultural beginnings and its role in promoting local farming.”

What’s new

This year, the Fair is hosting hot air balloon rides, a movie night, Touch-a-Truck and monster truck rides, all of which are additions from last year’s event.

Hot air balloon rides: Scheduled for Aug. 11 and 13 to get an aerial view of the Fairgrounds.

Scheduled for Aug. 11 and 13 to get an aerial view of the Fairgrounds. Movie night: Scheduled for Aug. 13 at 8:30 p.m. and is family-friendly.

Scheduled for Aug. 13 at 8:30 p.m. and is family-friendly. Touch-a-Truck: Scheduled for Aug. 11 during the day.

Scheduled for Aug. 11 during the day. Monster truck rides: Scheduled for each day of the Fair.

Familiar favorites

The Fair is continuing to offer some of the attendees’ favorite attractions, including the demolition derby, rodeo, carnival rides and games, livestock, tractor pulls and pageants.

Demolition derby: Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 12.

Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 12. Tractor pull: Scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 9. Rodeo: Scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 10. Monster trucks: Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 16.

Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 16. FMX and quad wars: Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 14.

The Kids Zone will also be packed with activities. The Team Zoom Dog Show, Lantz Exotics and Aerial Alanna will perform daily.

The Show Barn will be home to dozens of events throughout the Fair’s nine-day run. Eight pageants will grace the stage, ranging from the Miss and Teen categories to Teeny Baby. Multiple bands will be performing as well, including Leroy Burks, Wicked Olde Band and DK Wolf Band. There will also be a DJ performing one night and a wrestling match.

Discounts

The Fair is offering various ticket prices across its run in Manassas. Depending on the day and time, adults may get into the Fair for half off or pay the child price. Tickets for children are $15 (above the age of 4), and adult tickets are normally $25. Here are the exceptions:

Aug. 11: Seniors 55+ can enter for free.

Seniors 55+ can enter for free. Aug. 12: All tickets are half off between 2 and 5 p.m. (adults $12.50, children $7.50)

All tickets are half off between 2 and 5 p.m. (adults $12.50, children $7.50) Aug. 13: Everyone pays the child price of $15.

Military personnel, veterans and spouses with valid ID will receive free admission.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time for the Fair. Please visit the website to purchase and learn more about the annual event!