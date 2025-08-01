Dumfries Town Council to Vote on Eviction of Historic Dumfries Nonprofit

DUMFRIES, Va. — The Dumfries Town Council will vote on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, on whether to terminate its lease agreement with Historic Dumfries Virginia, Inc. (HDVI) — the nonprofit that has operated the Weems-Botts Museum and adjacent annex for over 50 years.

The proposed resolution appears on the Council’s public meeting agenda and, according to an email from HDVI, follows a 6-1 closed-session vote on July 1 to remove HDVI from the historic property and its annex, which also houses the group’s research library and visitor center. If approved, the resolution would effectively evict the organization from the town-owned property by mid-August.

Potomac Local News learned of the planned action after receiving that email from HDVI on Friday, August 1. In it, the organization expressed alarm over the pending vote and shared that it had not been provided with a clear explanation for the Council’s decision.

Calling the action “unprecedented,” HDVI stated it had worked diligently to maintain a positive relationship with the town and urged community members to speak out in support. The nonprofit is encouraging residents to attend the August 6 meeting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall and to contact members of the Town Council in advance of the vote.

Founded in 1974, Historic Dumfries Virginia, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich history of Virginia’s oldest continuously chartered town, established in 1749. HDVI operates the Weems-Botts Museum, the Lee Lansing Research Library & Archive, and a slate of public programs that include walking tours, children’s educational events, historic reenactments, and seasonal festivals.

The Weems-Botts House itself dates back to the mid-18th century and has deep ties to the American founding era. It was once home to Parson Mason Locke Weems, the author of the first biography of George Washington — and the man who popularized the story of Washington and the cherry tree. In 1802, Weems sold the house to Benjamin Botts, an attorney best known for successfully defending Aaron Burr in his 1807 treason trial.

Restored as part of the nation’s Bicentennial celebrations, the house was converted into a museum in 1975, and HDVI has managed the site ever since. While the Town of Dumfries owns the property, HDVI has been responsible for its preservation and public programming for more than five decades.

In its message to supporters and the media, HDVI encouraged residents to attend the upcoming Council meeting to show support for the museum and to advocate for continued stewardship of the property by the nonprofit. The organization emphasized that the Weems-Botts Museum is not only a local landmark but a vital educational and historical resource for the entire region.

Potomac Local News has reached out to all members of the Dumfries Town Council, as well as Town Manager Tangela Ennis, requesting comment on the reasons for the proposed eviction and the Town’s plans for the museum property should the lease be terminated. We have not yet received a response, but will update this article as soon as one is provided.

This is a developing story.