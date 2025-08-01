Charges Filed in Manassas Crash That Killed 72-Year-Old Woman

MANASSAS, Va. – A 65-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash that took place last weekend in Manassas.

Police arrested Jeffrey Fortman on July 31, five days after the crash that killed 72-year-old Earline Steward. The collision happened around 6:05 p.m. on July 26 at the intersection of Ashton Avenue and Godwin Drive. Steward, the only person in her car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others from the second vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators continue to seek dashboard camera footage or other information that may shed light on the moments leading up to the crash.

Here’s the full press release:

After an extensive investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter was sought and obtained for the driver of the White Ford F550. On July 31, 2025, the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Arrested: Fortman, Jeffrey

65 year old male

Charged: Involuntary Manslaughter PREVIOUSLY RELEASED:

Fatal Auto Accident

On July 26, 2025, at 6:05 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to the intersection of Ashton Ave and Godwin Dr for an automobile accident. Officers arrived on the scene and located two vehicles with significant damage. Two individuals from one vehicle were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sole occupant of the second vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.

Deceased: Steward, Earline, 72

The investigators for this case are requesting assistance in obtaining any dashboard camera footage that may have captured the accident or any driving behaviors leading up to the incident.

Vehicles involved: Grey Kia Forte

White Ford F550

No further details will be released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Manassas City Police Department’s investigator, Master Police Officer Daniels at 703-257-8175 or [email protected].

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