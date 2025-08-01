A Fairy Tale with a Twist Is Coming to Manassas—And It’s Just for Kids (and Their Grown-Ups)

MANASSAS, Va. – A brand-new theater troupe for young audiences is making its debut this weekend with a playful spin on a classic fairy tale. The folks at the ARTfactory in Manassas just told Potomac Local News that their new group, Actors Theatre for Young Audiences, is kicking off with The Sleeping Beauty—a musical packed with comedy, magic, and even a dragon.

Performances will be held at the Wind River Theater inside the ARTfactory on August 2, 9, and 16 at 11 a.m.—perfect timing for a morning outing with the kids. This isn’t your typical fairy tale: the show features quirky characters like Chester the Jester, Tipsy the Mystic, and a royal magician who accidentally turns himself into a frog.

This marks the launch of a new effort to bring fun, high-quality theater to families in our community. The cast is made up of adult performers, and the company says it’s all about sparking imagination and love for the arts.

🎟️ Grab your tickets here.

Here’s the full press release:

Opening this Weekend! A timeless fairy tale gets a whimsical twist as the newly formed Actors Theatre for Young Audiences brings The Sleeping Beauty to the Wind River Theater stage at the ARTfactory. Performances will take place on August 2, 9, and 16 at 11:00 AM, offering a magical morning of fun and fantasy for families and young theatre-goers. This musical adaptation of the classic story places a special emphasis on comedy, creating a delightful experience for children and adults alike. Young audiences will encounter an enchanting cast of characters as magical as the tale itself—including Chester the Jester, Tipsy the Magnificent Mystic, and the bumbling Royal Magician, who accidentally turns himself into a frog! There’s also the evil Thornberry, who curses Princess Elaine, and the heroic Prince Dauntless, who must face a fire-breathing dragon to break the spell. Performed by a talented cast of adult actors, this show marks the inaugural production for Actors Theatre for Young Audiences, a new company committed to creating high-quality, engaging theatre experiences especially for young audiences. Their mission is to inspire imagination, creativity, and a lifelong appreciation for the performing arts. Purchase tickets: https://insidenovatix.com/events/the-sleeping-beauty?utm_campaign=12928089-Cabaret&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8w5Sh2Os8WSfc9JxWQBiWSWF2j0e-UZh3jBZhQMdqPC1p1Q–yph0e-U2h9mPjiTehW7O_SbftJJeZ9ANJBoDm9EHg4A&_hsmi=373900506&utm_content=373900506&utm_source=hs_email

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