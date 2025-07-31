Updated: One Dead in Dale City Double Shooting

Updated 10:40 a.m. Friday, August 1, 2025 – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting two family members—killing one and critically injuring the other—during an argument inside a Woodbridge home Wednesday evening.

Prince William police say 56-year-old Khampheng Toune Quanlangsy shot a 42-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman in the upper body following a verbal altercation. Officers responded around 5:42 p.m. to the 12900 block of Kenmar Drive, where they found Quanlangsy outside the home and took him into custody without incident.

Inside, they found the male victim, later identified as Souksavanh Inthilat of Woodbridge, dead at the scene. The female victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. A firearm was recovered at the home.

Quanlangsy is charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and two firearm-related offenses. He’s being held without bond.

Here’s the full press release:

Murder Investigation – On July 31 at 5:42PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 12900 block of Kenmar Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the accused was involved in a verbal altercation with family members inside the home. At one point following the argument, the accused retrieved a firearm and shot two family members before calling emergency services. Officers arrived at the residence and detained the accused in front of the home without incident. While checking the residence, officers located a 42-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The male victim was pronounced dead on scene. Officers provided immediate first aid to the female victim who was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. A firearm was recovered at the home. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Khampheng Toune Quanlangsy, was arrested. Arrested on July 31:

Khampheng Toune Quanlangsy, 56, of the 12900 block of Kenmar Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of murder, 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, and 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond Identified:

The deceased was identified as Souksavanh Inthilat, 42, of Woodbridge

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Original post 7 p.m. – A man is in custody after a shooting near the Chinn Park Library left two adults injured Thursday evening.

Prince William County Police say officers were called to the 12900 block of Kenmar Drive in Dale City around 5:42 p.m. on July 31 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male and female suffering from injuries. Both victims are adults, but their conditions have not been released.

According to police, the suspect—an adult male—was quickly detained at the scene. Investigators believe the individuals involved were known to each other, and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Officers remain at the home as the investigation continues.