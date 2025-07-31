Stafford’s Getting a New Dog Park—And You’re Invited to the Ribbon Cutting

STAFFORD, Va. – A new dog park is opening soon in Stafford County’s Rock Hill District, and the community is invited to celebrate. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. at 2085 Mountain View Road, just south of Margaret Brent Elementary School.

The park’s name—chosen by residents through a contest—will be revealed at the event. The naming honors retired and deceased working dogs from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies.

Local leaders, including Board of Supervisors Chairman Deuntay Diggs and Rock Hill District Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, emphasized the park’s importance as a walkable community gathering space and tribute to service animals.

The event will include guest speakers, Animal Shelter visitors, treats, and a costume contest for dogs. Water will be available for pets and people alike.

Here’s the full press release:

Members of the public are invited to the ribbon cutting signifying the opening of Stafford’s newest dog park. Stafford held a naming contest for the park, located in the Rock Hill District. The winning name will be revealed at the event. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the park located at 2085 Mountain View Road, south of Margaret Brent Elementary School. There will be special guests from the Animal Shelter, speakers and treats. “We planned for this park in our comprehensive plan, and I am so pleased it is ready to open,” said Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman Deuntay Diggs. “This park is positioned to be more walkable for nearby neighborhoods, helping foster connections, encourage active lifestyles, and create a gathering space that strengthens community.” “As an animal lover, I am delighted that the first park in my district will serve all dog people and the animals they love,” said Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, Rock Hill District. “I wanted to honor all the loyal and dedicated dogs who have worked so hard for Stafford County.” Residents voted for a name from one of five former Sheriff’s Office dogs, all of whom have passed away. The goal of the park is to honor and recognize the many working dogs of Stafford County, including Stafford’s former courthouse dog, Fire and Rescue accelerant and explosives sniffing dogs, and Sheriff’s Office explosive sniffing and tracking dogs. All well-behaved dogs and their owners are welcome to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Water will be available for both humans and dogs. A prize will be given to the dog with the best costume. Find out more at www.staffordparks.com.

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