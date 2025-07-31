Man Assaulted While Shaving, Sexual Battery, Threats, and Arrests

A man shaving in his vehicle on Town Square Circle was assaulted without warning Wednesday morning, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. A known suspect reportedly attacked the man unprovoked. A warrant for assault and battery has been obtained but not yet served.

Later that day, a woman reported a disturbing incident at Discount Tobacco and Vape on Deacon Road. She told deputies that an employee touched and kissed her without consent. The suspect was arrested and charged with assault and battery and sexual battery, and is being held without bond.

In the early hours of the morning on Aspen Road, a juvenile suspect was accused of threatening to bomb another teen’s home during a text argument “over a boy.” Deputies noted that the suspect claimed the threat was a joke—without emojis. She now faces a threats to bomb charge.

Deputies also served a felony warrant at the Garrisonville Road Walmart. A wanted woman tried to flee when confronted in aisle three but was quickly taken into custody. She now faces an additional charge of obstruction of justice.

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: JULY 31, 2025 Town Square Circle, 7/30, 8:05 a.m. Deputy R.L. Beasley responded to an assault. The victim advised while shaving in his vehicle a known male came up and assaulted him. The unprovoked attack was documented and a warrant for assault and battery was obtained, but has not yet been served. Discount Tobacco and Vape, 282 Deacon Road, 7/30, 6:10 p.m. Deputy L.T. Smith responded to an unwanted advance. The victim advised an employee touched and kissed her in a nonconsensual manner. The suspect was charged with assault and battery, as well as, sexual battery. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. THREATS

Aspen Road, 7/30, 2:12 a.m. Deputies responded to a threats report. Two juveniles were “arguing over a boy” by text when the suspect threatened to bomb the victim’s house. When confronted, the suspect advised it was a joke. No laughing emojis were used on her criminal complaint for threats to bomb. WARRANT SERVED

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 7/30, 9:08 a.m. Warrant service in aisle three. Deputies responded to a wanted suspect being spotted in the area. The suspect was wanted on a felony probation violation. Considering deputies dealt with her multiple times before, they had no problem spotting her within the business. Deputies attempted to detain the suspect when she attempted to flee. She was detained faster than how quickly the free sample booth runs out of food. She was served on her warrant and additionally charged with obstruction of justice. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

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