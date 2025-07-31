From Pups to Passports: First Friday Celebrations Sweep Across Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg on August 1

With summer winding down and school bells on the horizon, three localities are getting ready to send the season off in style. Friday, August 1, 2025, promises a trifecta of celebrations across Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg, each with its own unique theme, local flavor, and community focus.

🐶 Manassas: Dog Days of Summer First Friday

Historic Downtown Manassas will turn into a haven for humans and hounds alike during its Dog Days of Summer First Friday celebration, sponsored by First Command – Manassas, VA. From 6 to 9 p.m., residents are encouraged to bring their furry friends (weather permitting) to enjoy:

Pet cooling stations , including water bowls, treats, and doggie pools

, including water bowls, treats, and doggie pools A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) for sipping and strolling

for sipping and strolling Local shops, art galleries, and restaurants staying open late with themed specials

The event is one of the most popular First Fridays of the year. Attendees are reminded: no outside coolers, glass, bottles, or cans allowed in the DORA zone. Details are available at historicmanassas.org/first-fridays.

🎸 Manassas Park: Last Fridays Rescheduled Celebration

Just down the road, Manassas Park will host its rescheduled “Last Fridays” event at Park Central Plaza—now happening on Friday, August 1, from 6–9 p.m.

This family-friendly evening will feature:

Live music from local favorite Velvet Storm

from local favorite Vendors, giveaways , and interactive fun

, and A splash pad to keep cool and entertain the kids

to keep cool and entertain the kids Plenty of food options on-site

The event is sponsored by The All American Steakhouse, and the celebration takes place at 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA.

🍎 Fredericksburg: First Friday – Back to School: Teacher Edition

In downtown Fredericksburg, First Friday honors the community’s educators with a Back to School: Teacher Edition celebration.

Teachers from any school are invited to:

Stop by the Visitor Center to grab a passport and discount card

to grab a Use their school ID to unlock exclusive discounts at participating galleries, retailers, and restaurants

to unlock at participating galleries, retailers, and restaurants Collect passport stickers all weekend long—yes, the deals continue beyond Friday

Even non-teachers are encouraged to attend and celebrate, with one light-hearted suggestion from organizers: “Maybe buy a teacher a drink!”

More information is available through Fredericksburg’s First Friday channels and local business social media pages.

Whether you’re out walking the dog, grooving to live music, or thanking your favorite teacher, August 1 offers something for everyone across Prince William and the Fredericksburg region.

📍 Plan Your Night:

Manassas : Historic Downtown | 6–9 p.m. | Dog Days theme

: Historic Downtown | 6–9 p.m. | Dog Days theme Manassas Park : Park Central Plaza | 6–9 p.m. | Velvet Storm concert

: Park Central Plaza | 6–9 p.m. | Velvet Storm concert Fredericksburg: Downtown | Teacher Passport Program all weekend

Get outside, support local, and celebrate the season while it lasts.