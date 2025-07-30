Two Armed Robberies near Manassas, Plus Arrest in Officer Struggle at Hospital

A second teenage suspect has been arrested in connection to a violent Armed Robbery that took place in the early morning hours of June 14 on Sudley Road near Manassas. A 15-year-old boy from Manassas was taken into custody on July 28 and charged with robbery, grand larceny, assault, and petit larceny. Police say the incident involved three suspects, one of whom brandished a firearm and discharged it during a struggle with the victim. No life-threatening injuries were reported. One adult was previously arrested, and a third suspect remains unidentified.

On July 29, police responded to another Armed Robbery in the area of Gardenia Lane and Shallow Creek Loop, also near Manassas. Multiple individuals assaulted a 16-year-old boy who was meeting someone to sell shoes, one of whom implied he was armed. The suspects took the boots, but the victim and a parent later recovered the items before notifying police. No injuries were reported, and the victim has declined to pursue charges.

In Woodbridge, police arrested a man who allegedly tried to take an officer’s gun during a Resisting Arrest / Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer incident at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The suspect became combative during an evaluation and removed his restraints before attempting to grab the officer’s firearm. Hospital staff intervened. No injuries were reported.

Here’s the full press release:

Armed Robbery ADDITIONAL ARREST – On July 28, a second suspect, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, was arrested in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 7100 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) on June 14. An adult suspect was previously arrested in connection with the investigation in June while the third suspect involved remains unidentified.

Arrested on July 28: [Juvenile]

A 15-year-old male juvenile of Manassas

Charged with robbery, grand larceny, assault and petit larceny

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On June 14 at 1:14AM, officers responded to 7100 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an armed robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 32-year-old man, met two unknown men earlier in the night and given them a ride to the above location where a third unknown man entered the vehicle. Shortly after, one of the men grabbed the car keys out of the ignition before brandishing a firearm towards the victim who grabbed onto the firearm. A struggle over the gun ensued and a round was discharged before the victim was struck by the suspects. The victim eventually left the vehicle, and the suspects drove the vehicle out of the area. Non-life threatening injuries were reported by the victim. No property damage or additional injuries were reported. The vehicle was later recovered; however, the suspects were not initially located. While continuing the investigation, detectives identified one of the suspects as Christian Anthony BLANCO who was arrested later that evening. The investigation continues as detectives attempt to identify the other two suspects involved in the incident. Armed Robbery – On July 29 at 9:43PM, officers responded to the area of Gardenia Ln and Shallow Creek Lp in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 16-year-old male juvenile, arranged to meet with a known party over Instagram to sell shoes. During the encounter, the victim was approached by several men who assaulted the victim and took the shoes before leaving the area. One of the suspects implied he was armed. No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported. The victim and a parent located the suspects nearby and retrieved the stolen shoes prior to contacting police. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No suspect descriptions were provided, and the victim refused to move forward with the investigation. Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 29 at 6:30AM, an officer at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located at 2300 Opitz Blvd in Woodbridge (22191) was in custody of an individual for an evaluation. While in custody, the patient, identified as the accused, became combative and removed his restraints. The accused exited the room, and a struggle ensued with the officer. During the encounter, the accused attempted to reach for the officer’s firearm. Hospital staff and security assisted in detaining the accused. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Anthony Jermaine BOWLES, was arrested.

Arrested on July 29:

Anthony Jermaine BOWLES, 33, of 14675 Balsam St in Woodbridge

Charged with attempted to disarm a LEO and resisting arrest

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $10,000 unsecured

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