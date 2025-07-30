Falls Run or Hartwood? Take Our Poll on Stafford’s New High School Name

Stafford County’s newest high school is one step closer to getting its name.

On August 26, 2025, the Stafford County School Board will vote to name High School 6, which is currently under construction and slated to open in the near future. The Board will also finalize the school’s mascot and colors at that time.

The two names under consideration are:

Falls Run High School Mascot: Falcons Colors: Black, Gold, and Silver

Hartwood High School Mascot: Stallions Colors: Black, Gold, and Silver



School division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said the naming process began this spring with a public input period from April 1 to April 30. Community members were invited to submit name suggestions, along with preferred mascots and school colors.

A public meeting was held on April 8 to gather feedback. A mascot and naming committee—comprising school staff, parents, students, community members, and elected officials—worked with the school’s principal to review the community input and submit final recommendations to the Superintendent.

Those recommendations were presented at a School Board work session on June 10. The final decision rests with the School Board, which will meet at 7 p.m. on August 26 to vote.

To help gauge public sentiment ahead of the vote, we’re inviting our readers to weigh in the poll below.

The poll will remain open through August 25. Results will be shared with readers and School Board members before the vote.

The new school is slated to open in Fall 2026. It is located off Truslow Road in south Stafford, about a mile from Walmart on Route 17 at Village Lakes Parkway.