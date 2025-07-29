Occoquan Targets Invasive Snakeheads with One-Night Fishing Event at River Mill Park

OCCOQUAN, Va. – In an effort to curb the spread of a harmful invasive species while offering a rare fishing opportunity in town limits, the Town of Occoquan will host the inaugural Snakehead Roundup on Sunday, August 3, from 8 to 11 p.m. at River Mill Park.

The nighttime fishing event is designed to draw attention to the ecological threat posed by northern snakeheads — an aggressive, non-native fish that has become a persistent problem along the Occoquan River. The event is open to licensed anglers and will focus exclusively on the catch and removal of the invasive species.

“We’re excited to offer anglers a rare opportunity to fish in an area that is typically off-limits,” said Adam Linn, Town Manager and Chief of Police of Occoquan. “This event not only gives fishing enthusiasts a unique chance to test their skills but also reflects our commitment to managing invasive species in a safe, effective, and environmentally responsible way.”

Linn said the idea for the event came from ongoing issues with illegal fishing on both public and private property in town, often taking place at night when snakeheads are most active. With much of the riverfront privately owned and areas like the town dock and River Mill Park closed to fishing due to past misuse, the Snakehead Roundup is intended to redirect that interest into a structured, legal, and safe event.

“People are coming onto private property and fishing without permission — even onto Fairfax Water land, where we have a memorandum of understanding to patrol,” Linn said. “While it’s good they’re targeting an invasive species, it’s still trespassing and creates liability issues. This event offers a better way.”

Participants will be permitted to fish from the river wall at River Mill Park, the area below the park including under the pedestrian footbridge, and even from kayaks — though boating will be restricted west of the footbridge to prevent line entanglements. Snakeheads, which can grow up to three feet long and prey on native fish, must be humanely killed and may not be released back into the water. No spearfishing is allowed.

So far, about 18 people have registered for the event, though Linn said the town can accommodate as many as 60 participants, depending on spacing and fishing techniques. Those interested are encouraged to sign up in advance through the town’s website but may also register on-site. All participants age 16 and older must hold a valid Virginia fishing license.

Town staff and police officers will be on hand to guide participants, enforce safety protocols, and monitor compliance. A designated waste disposal station will be provided, and all attendees are expected to pack out their trash.

The event has also drawn the interest of researchers. A Ph.D. student from George Mason University is expected to attend and collect samples for environmental study, and the Occoquan Historical Society will be on-site to support the event.

While snakehead isn’t currently on the menu at any local restaurants, Linn — who once tried the fish at a Vietnamese restaurant in Falls Church — said it’s surprisingly tasty. “It wasn’t a bad fish,” he said.

Correction: The Virignia Department of Wildlife Resources told PLN the day after publication they would not participate in the event in Occoquan, citing a “miscommunication between the town and DWR.”