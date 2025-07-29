Malicious Wounding Arrest, Burglary, Vandalism, and Assaults

A Nokesville man is behind bars after allegedly attacking a 70-year-old coworker in an unprovoked assault that led to a malicious wounding charge. The incident headlines today’s Prince William police report, which also includes arrests for elder abuse, vandalism at a school, and a burglary in Woodbridge.

Police say Terry Warner Johnson, 59, of Alexandria, was arrested July 18 by Suffolk police for allegedly striking the elderly victim in the face multiple times on July 14 in the 14300 block of Glenkirk Road. The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

In Bristow, two people were arrested for abusing and neglecting a vulnerable adult. Diego Balcazar Tabares, 53, allegedly physically assaulted a 50-year-old relative on several occasions, while Evelyn Adriana Trossi-Balcazar, 54, allegedly failed to intervene or report the abuse.

In Woodbridge, three masked men broke into Tobacco Time early Tuesday morning and stole merchandise after smashing a front window. Police are seeking tips.

Also in Woodbridge, swastikas and racial slurs were discovered spray-painted on a storage shed at Lake Ridge Elementary School. The vandalism, which occurred sometime between July 20 and 28, was hidden from view and posed no direct threat to students or staff.

Other arrests included a Gainesville man accused of kicking an officer during a domestic dispute investigation and a Woodbridge resident charged after a firearm discharge sent a bullet into a neighbor’s home.

Here’s the full press release:

Malicious Wounding *ARREST – On July 18, the suspect sought in connection to the assault that was reported to have occurred in the 14300 block of Glenkirk Rd in Nokesville (20181) on July 14, was arrested. The accused, identified as Terry Warner JOHNSON, was served by Suffolk police.

Arrested on July 18: [No photo available]

Terry Warner JOHNSON, 59, of the 5700 block of Brookview Ct in Alexandria

Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On July 14 at 9:27AM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred in the 14300 block of Glenkirk Rd in Nokesville (20181) earlier that morning. The investigation revealed the victim, a 70-year-old man, and a coworker, identified as the accused, were involved in an unprovoked physical altercation. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim in the face multiple times. The parties separated and the victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries where police were contacted. Following the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, identified as Terry Warner JOHNSON. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful. Commercial Burglary – On July 29 at 3:06AM, officers on proactive patrol in the area of the Tobacco Time located at 2989 Garber Way in Woodbridge (22192) observed broken glass to the front of the business. The investigation revealed three masked men forced entry had been made into the business using rocks to shatter the front window. A police K-9 searched the business and area for any suspects, no one were located. Various pieces of merchandise were reported missing. No suspect descriptions are available at this time. Vandalism on School Grounds – On July 28 at 5:26PM, officers responded to Lake Ridge Elementary School located at 11970 Hedges Run Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed sometime between July 20 and July 28, swastikas and racial slurs were spray painted on a wall to a storage shed on the rear of the property. The vandalism did not appear to face the school and was relatively out of view. There were no threats to school staff or students observed. Abuse & Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult – On July 24, detectives charged two individuals in connection to an abuse and neglect investigation which was reported to have occurred at a residence in the Bristow area (20136) of Prince William County earlier that month. The investigation revealed the victim, a 50-year-old man, was abused by a family member, identified as Diego BALCAZAR TABARES, on more than one occasion. The abuse consisted of the victim being forcibly grabbed, thrown, and struck by the accused. On one of the occasions, another family member, identified as Evelyn Adriana TROSSI-BALCAZAR was present during the abuse and failed to make a report, intervene, or seek medical attention for the victim. Following the investigation, both family members were arrested.

Arrested on July 24: Diego BALCAZAR TABARES, 53, of Bristow

Charged with 2 counts of abuse & neglect of a vulnerable adult and 2 counts of domestic assault & battery Evelyn Adriana TROSSI-BALCAZAR, 54, of Bristow

Charged with 1 count of abuse & neglect of a vulnerable adult

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Both Held WITHOUT Bond Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 28 at 5:11PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 7000 block of Lucknow St in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a domestic dispute. During the investigation, officers detained one of the parties involved, later identified as the accused, who was determined to be intoxicated. The accused had damaged property at the home and was found to have been violating a protective order. After being detained, the accused kicked an officer. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a Jacob Michael LOTT, was arrested.

Arrested on July 28: [No photo available]

Jacob Michael LOTT, 26, of no fixed address

Charged with 1 count of assault & battery on a LEO, 2 counts of destruction of property, 1 count of violating a protective order, 1 count of resisting arrest, and 1 count of public toxication

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On July 28 at 8:37AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15100 block of Kentshire Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed a neighbor, later identified as the accused, was handling a firearm the night prior when the weapon discharged and a round entered a neighboring residence. The damage was not discovered until the next morning. No injuries or other property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Marc Anthony MCGRIFF, was charged.

Charged on July 28: [No photo available]

Marc Anthony MCGRIFF, 48, of 15137 Kentshire Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with reckless handling of a firearm

Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on Summons

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