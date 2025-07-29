From Healing to Hiring: Local Companies Win Big at Chamber Awards

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Four standout businesses were honored with the 2025 We Mean Business Awards at the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s July 25 Member Meeting, recognizing their efforts to innovate, lead, and support the local community.

The Healing Station received the Emerging Business Award for its work expanding access to mental health services, including over 1,300 affordable counseling sessions and a growing youth residential treatment initiative. SimVentions earned the Workplace Culture Leader Award for its strong employee ownership model and commitment to career growth.

Bloomia was named winner of the Sustainability in Business Award for its eco-friendly tulip production and low-impact packaging and shipping methods. Link Bank received the Community Champion Award for donating over $1.2 million to local causes and supporting nonprofits through its LINK Foundation.

Here’s the full press release:

Celebrating the 2025 We Mean Business Award Winners

At the July 25th Member Meeting, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce proudly recognized four remarkable businesses with the 2025 We Mean Business Awards, highlighting the importance of local businesses in our region. These awards celebrate companies that lead with purpose, innovation, and a commitment to uplifting our community. This year’s recipients are setting the standard for what it means to make a lasting impact through business.

Emerging Business Award: The Healing Station

The Emerging Business Award is given to a business that’s growing with purpose, fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit, a bold vision, and a deep commitment to its community through innovation, strong leadership, and unwavering heart.

The Healing Station was founded with a mission to make mental health care more accessible. Since opening, it has provided over 1,300 affordable counseling sessions. Their Clinical Training Program is gaining national attention, preparing future leaders in behavioral health. They’ve built partnerships with schools, healthcare providers, law enforcement, and more. Their impact is just beginning—the team is now working to open a Youth Residential Treatment Center to support adolescents in crisis. The Healing Station is more than a business—it’s a force for equity and healing.

Workplace Culture Leader Award: SimVentions

The Workplace Culture Leader Award recognizes an organization that goes far beyond the basics of employee satisfaction. This honor is reserved for a company that has intentionally cultivated a workplace rooted in respect, opportunity, and growth.

SimVentions is a company where enthusiasm, integrity, and innovation aren’t just values—they’re part of everyday life. Career development is woven into the culture, from structured mentorship programs to individualized learning and leadership tracks. Employees benefit from regular touchpoints like Manager Connects and career planning, ensuring everyone has a clear path forward. As a 100% employee-owned business, success is shared across the team. Their culture extends beyond the workplace, with community service at the heart of their mission.

Sustainability in Business Award: Bloomia

The Sustainability in Business Award honors a company that isn’t just thinking about today—but actively working to protect our tomorrow.

Bloomia is transforming the floral industry with sustainable practices that are as innovative as they are impactful. By growing tulips hydroponically, they significantly reduce chemical use and environmental disruption. Water recycling systems, post-consumer recycled packaging, and carbon-conscious shipping methods reflect their full-circle sustainability approach. Bloomia shows that environmental stewardship and business growth can go hand in hand.

Community Champion Award: Link Bank

The Community Champion Award honors a business or organization that goes above and beyond in service to others.

Link Bank is proving that doing good and doing business go together. Their Double Your Impact program matches donations for new account holders, and their LINK Foundation has granted more than $60,000 this year to local nonprofits. Over the past five years, they’ve contributed $1.2 million to regional causes. Link Bank also supports homeownership through dedicated lending programs and offers employees paid volunteer time. Their commitment to community is not just a value—it’s a core part of their business model.

Congratulations to these inspiring businesses. They’re not just growing—they’re leading, giving back, and helping build a stronger Fredericksburg region.