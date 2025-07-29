Dumfries Approves Permit for Cultural Events at Outdoor Showplace

DUMFRIES, Va. – The Dumfries Town Council reversed course and voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit (CUP) that will allow a local business to host cultural, entertainment, and community events on its property along Washington Street.

The business, Outdoor Showplace, is located at 17715 Washington Street, directly across from Dumfries Town Hall. Known as the region’s largest fully custom landscape showroom, the two-acre property displays outdoor kitchens, fire pits, patios, water features, and more—giving customers the chance to walk through and experience sample backyard designs in a real-life setting.

With the newly approved permit, the business can now host various events, including plays, jazz nights, poetry readings, game nights, paint-and-sip events, and private celebrations such as birthday parties. The site will operate under strict conditions outlined in the permit:

Events must end by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights

All activities must comply with the town’s building, fire, and noise codes

The venue must provide adequate off-street parking

According to town documents, Outdoor Showplace exceeds its required parking, with 13 spaces directly on-site and another 37 spaces—both paved and gravel—across the street at 17720 Washington Street, totaling 50.

The permit (CUP2025-001) was initially denied by the Council on June 17, 2025, amid concerns over parking and residential impact. However, the Council reconsidered after clarifying details and hearing from both the applicant and community members. On July 1, the Council voted 7-0 to rescind its earlier decision and approve the application.

“There’s nothing that really per se pushed for a hard no,” said Councilman Shaun Peete, who visited the property before the July vote. “It was more so taking into consideration the residents on the other side… to make sure that while we were to move in this direction, they would add additional parking spaces.”

Vice Mayor Monaé Nickerson also cited safety concerns as her reason for initially voting no, but expressed support once those concerns were addressed.

“Now that it has been brought to our attention that everything is aligned as it needs to be, I fully support the CUP,” said Nickerson.

During the public comment period, resident Tyrone Brown urged the Council to support the permit, calling it a critical opportunity to support a long-standing local business.

“You’re dealing with someone’s livelihood,” Brown said. “How you treat your business owners that are here right now affects people who come in here.”

Outdoor Showplace is owned by Wali Hashimi, according to the CUP application. The business describes itself as a destination for contractors and homeowners to get ideas and inspiration for their outdoor living projects.

[Insert information from Town Manager Tangela Innis about the duration and renewal terms of the CUP here.]

The Dumfries Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit at its June 9 meeting.