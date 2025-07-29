DUI Arrest in South Stafford, Jail Assaults, Fraud, and More

A New York man’s road trip to Miami was cut short after a DUI arrest outside America’s Best Wings in South Stafford. Deputies say Jeanpaul Donoso, 47, was found stumbling to his car with food in hand on July 26. Witnesses reported he appeared drunk when he arrived. A search of his vehicle turned up a white powdery substance. Donoso, who had a prior DUI in 2016, now faces charges of second offense DUI, refusal, and drug possession. He’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

Two inmate assaults were reported July 28 at Rappahannock Regional Jail—one involving a single victim, the other involving two. All aggressors were charged accordingly.

A man on White Pine Circle was arrested for public intoxication, destruction of property, and simple assault after deputies found him drunk and angry over a bike mishap, while another man was arrested for public intoxication on Lookout Way after being found passed out with a wine cooler in hand.

Other notable incidents included a DUI with a concealed weapon on Richmond Highway, a fraud scam targeting an Uber driver, a hit and run by a Walmart delivery driver on Holly Knoll Court, a larceny of deodorant from Walmart, and a warrant served at Motel 6 involving a runaway juvenile and a suspect wanted out of Delaware.

Here’s the full press release:

America’s Best DUI:

From America’s Best Wings, to Stafford’s best jail. A repeat DUI driver was located in South Stafford.

On July 26th at approximately 8:22 p.m. Deputy D.S. Jett responded to America’s Best Wings, located at 15 South Gateway Drive, for a drunk driver complaint. It was advised a driver appeared to be hitting the sauce pretty hard, and not the buffalo flavored one.

Deputy Jett located the driver coming out of the business with food in hand. He noted the suspect was stumbling as he approached the suspect vehicle. To prevent the driver from continuing to drive intoxicated, or distracted by the protein, he made contact with the driver. The original caller would confirm seeing the driver arrive at the business in an intoxicated state.

The driver, Jeanpaul Donoso, 47, of New York, advised he was on his way to Miami. The beach break would have to wait until field sobriety tests were conducted. Afterwards, Donoso was detained and an inventory search of the vehicle was conducted. During which, a white powdery substance was located. This was not Donoso’s first DUI, for he had one back in 2016.

Donoso was charged with second offense driving under the influence within ten years, second offense refusal, and possession of a controlled substance. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 secured bond, where wings may or may not be on the menu.

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: JULY 29, 2025

White Pine Circle, 7/28, 2:06 a.m. Sergeant K.P. Hall and Deputy S.A. Edwards responded to a disturbance. The caller advised her son was “acting crazy” and breaking all sorts of items. When deputies arrived, they located the suspect in an intoxicated state outside the residence. He was detained shortly after. It was discovered the suspect was in a less than favorable mood after an incident with his bike and destroyed items within the residence. He was charged with public intoxication, destruction of property, and simple assault. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Rappahannock Regional Jail, 7/28, 6:53 p.m. Deputy J.A. Kotvas responded to an assault. It was discovered one inmate assaulted another. The victim was transported to the hospital and the predominant aggressor was charged with assault and battery.

Rappahannock Regional Jail, 7/28, 6:53 p.m. While dealing with the previous assault, Deputy J.A. Kotvas was informed of yet another assault. One inmate assaulted two other inmates. The predominant aggressor was charged with simple assault, as well as, assault and battery.

DUI

Area of Richmond Highway and Hope Road, 7/27, 9:07 p.m. Deputy W.J. Newton was traveling southbound on Richmond Highway when the pickup truck next to him crossed over into his lane and nearly struck his vehicle. After nearly being involved in a fender bender, Deputy Newton conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver had signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming two mixed drinks. Despite that, he was insistent that he was “not drunk.” It was also discovered he was in possession of a loaded firearm. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

FRAUD

Sarrington Court, 7/27, 10:17 a.m. Deputy R.L. Beasley responded to a fraud. The victim, an Uber driver, advised he received a call from someone posing as Uber Support. Under threat of being “red-listed,” the victim was asked to provide personal information and transfer money to the caller’s account. The ride-share ruse is under investigation.

HIT AND RUN

Holly Knoll Court, 7/27, 5:50 p.m. Deputy D.A. Robertson responded to a hit and run. The victim had her garage door struck and damaged by a Walmart delivery driver, who fled the scene. The slogan of Save Money, Live Better did not apply during this delivery run. The driver was charged with hit and run and released on his signature.

LARCENY

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 7/28, 11:45 a.m. Deputy F.C. O’Neill responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male they were familiar with from previous shoplifting attempts walked out with a backpack full of deodorant. At least the suspect will have good hygiene when he is served on his newest shoplifting charge.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Lookout Way, 7/28, 8:04 a.m. Deputy M.N. Sayegh was on the lookout on Lookout Way for a male passed out in a vehicle. Deputy Sayegh discovered the sleeping suspect still within the vehicle with an open wine cooler sitting next to him. When the suspect woke up, signs of intoxication were observed and he was informed he was under arrest for public intoxication. Instead of exiting the vehicle, the suspect pretended to go back to sleep; however, considering he was giggling, it wasn’t too convincing. Eventually he was helped out of the vehicle and charged with public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

WARRANT SERVED

Motel 6, 401 Warrenton Road, 7/28, 8:10 p.m. Deputy T.W. Jenkins responded to a runaway report. Deputy Jenkins received information that a juvenile, who was reported as a runaway out of Pennsylvania, was at the Motel 6 with a 19-year-old. Deputy Jenkins located both the juvenile and suspect, who advised they met on TikTok and decided to run away together to Florida. It was also discovered the suspect was wanted out of Delaware. The suspect was charged with fugitive from justice and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and the juvenile’s family was contacted.