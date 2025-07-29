Crash in Nokesville Claims Life of 22-Year-Old Driver

NOKESVILLE, Va. – A 22-year-old woman from Springfield died Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Nokesville, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The crash happened at 12:53 p.m. on July 28 at the intersection of Owls Nest Road and Vint Hill Road. Investigators say Cassandra Ann Signet was driving a 2016 Jeep Renegade and attempted to turn left onto westbound Vint Hill Road when her vehicle crossed into the path of an oncoming 2019 International HV507 truck.

Signet died at the scene. The 24-year-old man driving the truck, a resident of Luray, was not injured.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact investigators as the fatal crash investigation continues.