Speed Blamed in Stafford Motorcycle Crash That Left Rider Critically Injured

STAFFORD, Va. – A 36-year-old man from Front Royal is still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash on Garrisonville Road. The July 26 crash occurred near Furnace Road and is believed to have been caused by excessive speed. The Sheriff’s Office said multiple witnesses helped provide critical information at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Here’s the full press release:

Traffic Investigation:

On July 26th at approximately 8:19 p.m. deputies responded to the area of Garrisonville Road and Furnace Road for an auto accident. It was advised a motorcycle had crashed and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed until the driver could be airlifted to a hospital. The driver, a 36-year-old Front Royal man, is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The preliminary investigation, along with accounts by multiple witnesses, revealed the motorcycle was traveling Westbound on Garrisonville Road when it struck the curb. Speed was determined to be a cause of the crash. We encourage all drivers to follow set speed limits to help reduce the risk of crashes on our roadways. The investigation is being handled by our Traffic Safety Unit. Thank you to all witnesses and bystanders who provided crucial information regarding the incident.

Also in Stafford County: The Sheriff’s Office reported multiple incidents in its July 28 daily incident report. These included an assault on Holly Corner Road involving a juvenile, two larcenies—including one at Panera Bread and another involving a missing EZ Pass—and two separate public intoxication cases on Hartwood Road and Richmond Highway. All incidents resulted in arrests or active investigations.

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: JULY 28, 2025 ASSAULT

Holly Corner Road, 7/26, 10:27 a.m. Deputy K.R. Sprinkles responded to a disturbance. It was discovered a juvenile had fled their residence to a neighbor’s house after being assaulted by a family member. The juvenile had apparent minor injuries and the assaulter admitted to the offense. He was charged with child cruelty, as well as, assault and battery. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 secured bond and Child Protective Services was notified. LARCENY

Panera Bread, 1005 Stafford Market Place, 7/25, 12:53 p.m. Deputy A.M. Oliveira responded to a larceny. While dining on some fresh ingredients, the victim had her purse taken. The purse contained credit cards and “inexpensive Walmart glasses.” The victim would later receive notification from her bank regarding a fraudulent transaction at a local Walmart. Thornberry Lane, 7/25, 6:06 p.m. Deputy N.D. Fonseca responded to an EZ larceny. Due to the unfortunate Friday afternoon traffic, the victim advised she was going to hop in the express lanes when she discovered her EZ Pass was gone. PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Hartwood Road, 7/25, 11:17 a.m. Deputy S.A. Hensley responded to a roadway obstacle. It was advised a female was laying in the roadway throwing sticks. Deputy Hensley found the stick slinging suspect in a clearly intoxicated state and charged her with public intoxication. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. 400 block of Richmond Highway, 7/26, 12:30 a.m. Sergeant A.T. Leckemby and Deputy K.F. Bierfeldt responded to a different roadway obstacle. It was advised a male was stumbling up Richmond Highway. Deputies located the traveler still walking in the roadway and noticed signs of intoxication. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4450. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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