Death in Tent, Assaults, Robberies, and Arrests

A 39-year-old man was found dead inside a tent late Friday night near the 8400 block of Sudley Road, near Manassas. Prince William County Police say the man was unconscious in a wooded area when first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no signs of foul play, and his body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This incident leads the July 28 Prince William County Police blotter, which also includes multiple reports of malicious wounding, assaults, robberies, and arrests across the Manassas and Woodbridge areas.

Among the other cases:

Here’s the full press release:

Death Investigation – On July 26 at 11:47PM, officers responded to the 8400 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed a 39-year-old man was found unconscious inside a tent in a wooded area near the above location. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death. More information will be released as necessary.

Malicious Wounding – On July 27 at 2:05AM, officers responded to the 10600 block of Lomond Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 39-year-old man, and two acquaintances were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated in a parking lot near the above area. During the encounter, one of the acquaintances struck the victim causing him to fall to the ground where the same suspect then kicked the victim multiple times. The suspect and the other acquaintance left the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan. The victim was treated at an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Suspect Descriptions:

A Hispanic male, approximately 6’2”, 220lbs.

Last seen wearing a white baseball-style hat, a maroon polo-style shirt, light-colored blue jean shorts, and white sneakers

A Hispanic male, approximately 5’6”, 160lbs.

Last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and white sneakers

Malicious Wounding – On July 25 at 10:46PM, officers responded to the 11700 block of Sudley Manor Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victims, a 24-year-old male and 20-year-old man, were involved in a physical altercation with three unknown men in a parking near the above area. During the encounter, the older victim sustained cuts to his upper body, while the other victim had been struck earlier in the evening by the same suspects. The parties dispersed and the police were contacted. Both victims reported non-life threatening or minor injuries. The suspects were not located and described as three black males, one with curly hair, all wearing dark-colored clothing.

Malicious Wounding | Strong-Arm Robbery – On July 24 at 5:11PM, officers responded to the area of Sudley Rd. and Broken Branch Ln. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 67-year-old man, was approached by two unknown men in the above area. During the encounter, the suspects assaulted the victim and took his property before leaving the area. Good Samaritans located the victim and contacted the police. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No additional injuries were reported. The suspects were described as two white males between 25-30 years old with short black hair.

Strong-Arm Robbery | Assault by Mob – On July 26 at 7:49PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at MVP Bar & Grill located at 3936 Triad Ct. in Gainesville (20155) earlier that morning at approximately 2:00AM. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old man, and other patrons were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The altercation continued to the parking lot where the victim and a 22-year-old male acquaintance of the victim were both assaulted. The suspects took the victim’s wallet and phone before leaving the area. Both victims reported non-life threatening injuries. The suspects were not located. One of the suspects was described as a black male, between 30-35 years old, about 5’7” with a beard, short twist hair, and possibly wearing a Lakers jersey.

Assault by Mob – On July 26 at 8:15PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Dr. in Bristow (20136) on July 25. The investigation revealed the victim, a 16-year-old male juvenile, was in the parking lot of the above location after the concert when he was approached by a group of unknown individuals. During the encounter, the group began assaulting the victim and left the area when security personnel intervened. Non-life threatening injuries were reported. There is no suspect description available at this time.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On July 27 at 12:24AM, officers responded to the Potomac Ridge Apartments located in the 2800 block of Woodmark Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed gunshots struck the front entrance to an apartment building, including two occupied apartments. No injuries and no additional property damage were reported. The involved parties left the area prior to the police arriving on scene. Several shell casings were located inside and outside the apartment building.

Commercial Burglary – On July 25 at 8:11AM, officers responded to the Tobacco Time store located at 2898 Garber Way in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 3:28AM, two unknown individuals smashed the front window and entered the business. Tobacco and vape products were reported missing.

Suspect Descriptions:

An unknown individual

Last seen wearing a white jacket, dark pants, gray New Balance Shoes and blue gloves

A male of unknown race

Last seen wearing a black hoodie with floral pattern, dark pants, white shoes with a black line on the bottom

Strangulation [Domestic] – On July 26 at 1:20AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Hackwood St. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic. The investigation revealed the victim, a 53-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim before grabbing her neck. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ronis Alexander COREAS ROMERO, was arrested.

Arrested on July 26:

Ronis Alexander COREAS ROMERO, 42, of the 14700 block of Hackwood St. in Woodbridge Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,500 Secured

Strangulation [Domestic] – On July 25 at 12:23AM, officers responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 10610 Automotive Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Aaron Jose RODRIGUEZ, was arrested.

Arrested on July 25:

Aaron Jose RODRIGUEZ, 27, of no fixed address

Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,500 Unsecured

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 26 at 9:30AM, officers responded to the 14200 block of Telegraph Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a vehicle crash. During the investigation, one of the drivers, identified as the accused, attempted to walk away before being detained. While in police custody, the accused resisted and scratched an officer in the face. The accused was eventually secured without further incident. The accused was determined to be intoxicated and had struck two unoccupied parked vehicles. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Elijah Andrew FELTON, was arrested. Arrested on July 26:

Elijah Andrew FELTON, 31, of 12238 Granada Way in Woodbridge

Charged with assault & battery on LEO, DWI, drinking while driving and obstruction of justice Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable