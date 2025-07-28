Cooler Day Today, But Big Changes Coming Late Week

After a sweltering weekend that brought heat index values over 100 and a heat advisory, today feels like a slight relief. Highs will reach the low 90s, but lower humidity and fewer storms will make conditions feel more manageable. Looking ahead, hot and humid weather returns through midweek, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday. However, a strong cold front arrives late in the week, bringing the chance for showers and storms—followed by a significant drop in temperatures heading into the weekend.

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