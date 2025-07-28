Come Meet Manassas Police at National Night Out—Food, Fun, and Snow Cones Included

MANASSAS, Va. – The Manassas City Police Department is hosting a free, family-friendly event on Tuesday, August 5, as part of the nationwide National Night Out celebration. The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Manassas Museum Lawn.

National Night Out is designed to promote safer neighborhoods and stronger community ties. Attendees can enjoy free food, snow cones, police demonstrations, and games while getting to know local officers and community partners.

This evening is a chance for residents to build trust with law enforcement and learn more about the department’s work in Manassas.

Here’s the full press release:

Press Release Celebrate National Night Out with the Manassas City Police Department on August 5

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Manassas City Police Department invites you to take part in National Night Out, an evening dedicated to building stronger and safer communities. We encourage residents to come together to show support for our shared community from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Manassas Museum Lawn.

National Night Out is all about connecting with one another, promoting neighborhood safety, and celebrating what makes our city a great place to live.

This event is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the bond between our community and the Manassas City Police Department. By participating, you’ll help build positive relationships while learning more about the various roles and functions of the police department and our community partners.

Join the Manassas City Police Department for FREE food, snow cones, police demonstrations, and games!

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