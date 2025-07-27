Stay Cool —Heat Index Could Hit 107 Today

A heat advisory is in effect across the region today, with heat index values expected to climb as high as 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory runs from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and covers much of northern and central Virginia, including Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford County, and the City of Fredericksburg. It also includes the D.C. area and parts of southern Maryland.

Forecasters warn that the combination of high temperatures and humidity could lead to dangerous conditions, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses. People are encouraged to stay indoors if possible, drink plenty of water, and check on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning.

According to the National Weather Service, a warm front is lifting north through the region today, bringing with it hot, humid air and a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe, with threats including damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall, and isolated hail.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s to low 90s, but it will feel hotter—heat index values could top 105 in many spots. Overnight lows will stay muggy in the 70s, with fog possible in some areas by Monday morning.