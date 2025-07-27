Expect Overnight Lane Closures This Week in Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Spotsylvania

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Drivers in the Fredericksburg region should prepare for overnight lane closures this week as road crews carry out maintenance and construction along major corridors in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and the City of Fredericksburg.

On I-95, paving and bridge inspections will cause single or alternating lane closures overnight between Exit 118 (Thornburg) and Exit 148 (Quantico). Route 1 and Route 3 in both counties will see daytime and nighttime closures for pavement marking, utility work, and intersection improvements. Fredericksburg’s Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street will continue to experience intermittent lane closures as part of long-term construction projects.

Stafford County drivers will encounter work zones on Route 3 (Kings Highway), Route 17, and Route 218 (Butler Road), where utility work and pavement markings are planned. Several neighborhood roads will also see one-way, alternating traffic for maintenance.

Long-term projects like the I-95 Exit 126 area improvements and Harrison Road widening continue in Spotsylvania, with completion dates extending through 2027.

Portion of the press release:

City of Fredericksburg Route 1 Southbound: Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. – Right lane closure between Wellford Street and Fall Hill Avenue.

Fall Hill Avenue: Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Right turn lane closure at Route 1 intersection.

Wellford Street: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Alternating lane closures near Route 1 intersection.

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue: Intersection improvement projects underway; construction to continue through June 2026. Spotsylvania County I-95 between Exit 126 and Exit 118: Overnight bridge inspections and paving.

Route 1: Alternating lane closures for pavement marking, fiber, and gas line installation.

Route 3 (Plank Road): Paving and signal work at several intersections.

Neighborhood roads including Smith Station Road, Southpoint Parkway, and subdivisions like Pipe Run and Three Cedars: One-way, alternating traffic for various maintenance.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road): Overnight detour in place July 27–29.

Major projects: I-95 Exit 126 improvements, Mudd Tavern Road widening, and Harrison Road reconstruction. Stafford County Route 3 (Kings Highway): Lane closures between Cool Springs Road and Blue and Gray Parkway for fiber installation.

Route 17 Southbound: Intermittent right lane closures for water and sewer work.

Route 218 (Butler Road): Overnight lane closures for fiber installation.

Hollywood Farm Road and Stableside Lane: One-way traffic for pavement markings.

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