Retired Prince William Police Major Kevin Hughart Dies After 36-Year Career in Law Enforcement

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Retired Prince William County Police Major Kevin Hughart, a highly respected and decorated officer with a 36-year career in law enforcement, died Tuesday, July 23, 2025. He was surrounded by close family at the time of his passing, according to a statement released by the Prince William County Police Department.

Hughart joined the department in 1989 after serving four years in the U.S. Army with the elite 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard.” He began his police career in Eastern District Operations as a patrol officer and later worked as an auto theft detective. Over the years, he rose steadily through the ranks, becoming a sergeant in 1998 and a major in 2014. He most recently served as the department’s Assistant Chief of Operations before retiring in May 2025.

“Major Hughart served the department with great distinction,” police officials said in their statement. “Today we honor his memory and remember his contributions and commitment to our agency and his law enforcement family.”

During his decades of service, Hughart took on assignments across multiple divisions, including Patrol, the Criminal Investigations Division, and the Chief’s Office. He also served on specialty teams like the Honor Guard and Search & Rescue, and he contributed to numerous internal committees that helped shape agency policy and operations.

Hughart earned a master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University and was a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session #227.

He is remembered not only as a leader and mentor but also as a father. Two of Hughart’s sons currently serve as officers in the Prince William County Police Department. “My legacy is leaving policing in the hands of my sons to carry on from here,” Hughart said in May when he retired.

As of Thursday afternoon, police have offered no additional details regarding Hughart’s death.