Fredericksburg’s Summer Restaurant Week Kicks Off Friday (Today) —Here’s What to Expect

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Food lovers, mark your calendars. Fredericksburg’s Summer Restaurant Week returns Friday, July 25, and runs through Sunday, August 3, bringing deals and special menus to more than 35 local eateries.

Newcomers to this year’s lineup include Galvin’s Delicatessen, River’s End, FIVE Chophouse, and Tales & Tales Book Cafe—joining longtime favorites to offer everything from casual bites to upscale dining. The event is designed to highlight the city’s growing food scene while giving locals and visitors a chance to try something new at special prices.

Josh Summits, the city’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism, says the event is about more than just good food—it’s also a celebration of community and culinary creativity.

Menus and reservation info are available at FxbgRW.com.

Here’s the full press release:

Fredericksburg, VA – July 24, 2025 – The culinary scene in Fredericksburg is gearing up for an exceptional experience as the city prepares to host the highly anticipated Summer Restaurant Week from Friday, July 25 – Sunday, August 3, 2025. This bi-annual event celebrates the local flavors and cuisines offered by our restaurants, inviting residents and visitors alike to savor unique dining experiences across the city. This year, Fredericksburg Summer Restaurant Week features an exciting lineup of over thirty-five participating restaurants, including newcomers Galvin’s Delicatessen, River’s End, FIVE Chophouse, and Tales & Tales Book Cafe. These additions promise to enrich the gastronomic journey, offering a range of culinary delights from casual dining to upscale experiences. Josh Summits, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, highlighted the significance of Restaurant Week in showcasing Fredericksburg’s evolving food scene. “Fredericksburg Summer Restaurant Week is not only a celebration of our local chefs and restaurants but also an opportunity for our community to come together and explore the diverse flavors that define our city,” said Summits. “We’re excited to welcome new participants this year and invite everyone to indulge in the culinary creativity that makes Fredericksburg a premier dining destination.” During Restaurant Week, participating establishments will offer menus designed to showcase their signature dishes and seasonal specialties at special prices. This allows diners to sample and explore new flavors without breaking the bank. For more information on participating restaurants, menus, and reservations, visit FxbgRW.com About Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism:

Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism promotes the city as a vibrant destination for visitors and businesses alike. Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, they support local economic growth while highlighting Fredericksburg’s rich history, cultural attractions, and culinary offerings.

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