Occoquan Celebrates ‘Christmas in July’ With Festive Deals, Costumes, and Holiday Cheer

OCCOQUAN, Va. – Christmas will come early to the riverside town of Occoquan as businesses and visitors gear up for a festive summertime celebration packed with holiday spirit, exclusive deals, and creative twists on winter traditions.

The town’s Christmas in July event returns on Friday, July 25, offering a full day of holiday-themed shopping, refreshments, and activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nearly two dozen local shops, galleries, and eateries are participating in the event, each putting a unique spin on Christmas during the summer heat.

“This is such a fun way to bring the community together and give visitors a reason to explore everything Occoquan has to offer,” said event organizers on the town’s tourism website.

Downtown businesses are getting into the holiday spirit:

Madigan’s Waterfront will serve themed drinks like the Tipsy Elf and host a Best Christmas Attire Contest at 6 p.m.

Graffiti Cat Pizza will feature hand-doodled Christmas scenes on pizza boxes.

Hitchcock Paper Co. will offer deep discounts—up to 75% off—on holiday items during a special sidewalk sale.

Gift & Gather and Glory Be are offering storewide discounts, with gifts with purchase and holiday surprises.

To Bee will debut a new handmade jewelry collection called the “Christmas Collection” and give away a free gift while supplies last.

In true Christmas fashion, Hello Jackson Home Fragrance will give shoppers a free room spray with their purchase, and Leaf & Petal will offer 25–75% off merchandise and samples of their holiday tea.

It’s not all about shopping, either. Occoquan Optical will host a frame swap and potluck from 4 to 8 p.m., and artists at Local Colour Gallery and the Loft Gallery will showcase holiday and winter-themed art, some available for commission.

Even before the main event, the town will host a free concert by the 257th Army Band on Saturday, July 12 at River Mill Park as a prelude to the festivities.

From holiday puzzles to summer plant sales, scented gifts to chocolate bars sprinkled with candy cane bits, Occoquan’s merchants are blending holiday cheer with summertime fun in ways that celebrate both seasons.

Christmas in July is free to attend, and all are welcome to stroll through the historic town, enjoy the festive decorations, and check off a little holiday shopping list—six months early.

For more information and a full list of participating businesses, visit visitoccoquanva.com/christmasinjuly.