New ‘PWC Hunger-Free Campaign Launches’ with Rally, Food Drive in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. – A new coalition aimed at ending hunger in Prince William County will launch its first public initiative this weekend at a rally and food drive in Manassas.

The PWC Hunger Free Campaign Kickoff Rally and Food Drive will take place Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center Street. The event will feature speeches from local, state, and federal elected officials, kid-friendly activities, and a food collection drive to support local pantries during the summer months.

The campaign, born from a single food drive sponsored by Red, Wine, and Blue, quickly evolved into a growing coalition supported by Indivisible Nova West, the Latino Advocacy Network, and a host of community leaders and service providers.

Speakers at the event will include:

Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10)

State Senator Danica Roem

Delegates Michelle Maldonado, Briana Sewell, and Josh Thomas

Prince William County Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson

PWC School Board Member Tracy Blake

The campaign comes in response to an alarming statistic from the Capital Area Food Bank’s 2024 Hunger Report, which found that 43% of households in Prince William County experience food insecurity. The report, compiled annually in partnership with the National Opinion Research Center (NORC), highlights the depth and complexity of hunger across the region.

“Our goal is to build a sustained, community-driven response to hunger,” said Lisa Morinsky, a campaign organizer. “What began as a one-time food drive quickly showed us how much energy and interest there is in tackling this issue together.”

Over the next 12 months, the coalition plans to:

Develop its leadership and membership structure

Coordinate quarterly seasonal initiatives tailored to food pantry needs

Foster collaboration among service providers, elected officials, and residents

Three local food pantries will benefit directly from the kickoff food drive:

Creating Foundations for Hope (CFH)

Haymarket Regional Food Pantry

ACTS (Action in Community Through Service)

Campaign organizers are focused on sustaining support year-round, especially during traditionally slow donation periods such as the summer. They also aim to raise awareness about the broader forces affecting hunger relief, including federal budget cuts, new SNAP restrictions, and the seasonal strain on family budgets.

“In tough times, individual donations go down while need goes up,” said Morinsky. “We want to make it easy and welcoming for anyone in our community to get involved in the solution.”

Sunday’s event will include face painting, balloon animals, and a dunk tank featuring surprise guests, reinforcing the campaign’s emphasis on making food insecurity a cause the whole community can rally behind.