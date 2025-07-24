Fredericksburg Set to Shine During FOX 5 Zip Trip Broadcast at Riverfront Park on July 25

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Fredericksburg will be in the spotlight Friday morning as FOX 5 DC’s Zip Trip morning show rolls into town for a live broadcast from Riverfront Park.

The show airs from 7 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, and promises a festive, street-fair-style atmosphere. Residents, visitors, and fans of the FOX 5 news team are invited to gather along the Rappahannock River to meet the anchors, celebrate Fredericksburg’s community pride, and enjoy family-friendly fun.

The event will feature live interviews, segments with local businesses, and a Kids Zone filled with games and activities. Business owners will be on hand to promote their products and services, creating a bustling scene that showcases the city’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“Grab your crew, rep your city, and let’s show everyone what makes FXBG shine!” city officials said in a social media post promoting the event. The morning promises excitement for all ages and a chance to be seen on live television.

Parking Restrictions in Effect

To accommodate setup and broadcast needs, city officials have announced temporary parking restrictions around Riverfront Park:

Sophia Street (in front of Riverfront Park):

No Parking from Thursday, July 24, at 6 p.m. through Friday, July 25, at noon.

Beside and behind Shiloh Baptist Church (near the park):

No Parking from Thursday, July 24, at 6 p.m. through Friday, July 25, at noon.

Riverfront Park Parking Lot (right of the park):

No Parking from Wednesday, July 23, at 6 p.m. through Friday, July 25, at noon.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and explore downtown Fredericksburg before and after the broadcast.

This week’s Zip Trip follows a July 11 stop in Occoquan, where FOX 5 celebrated the town with interviews, a live wedding, and scenes from the waterfront’s historic streets. After Fredericksburg, the next Zip Trip heads to Stafford County on Friday, August 15, broadcasting live from Embrey Mill Town Center.

Fredericksburg officials say the live TV event is a unique opportunity to show off the city’s history, small businesses, and community energy to viewers across the D.C. area.