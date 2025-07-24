Eugene Loew Out as Stafford Parks Director After Four Months on the Job

STAFFORD, Va. – Eugene Loew is no longer employed as Stafford County’s Director of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism—just four months after he started the job.

According to records obtained by Potomac Local News through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Loew was hired on March 10, 2025, at an annual salary of $175,011.20. His last day with the county was July 15, 2025.

Stafford County officials have not commented on the circumstances surrounding Loew’s departure.

Prior to coming to Stafford, Loew served as Assistant Director of Maintenance and Operations for Prince William County Parks & Recreation from September 2022 to March 2025, and as Parks Manager for the City of Concord, California, from July 2019 to September 2022. As of this report, Loew has removed all references to Stafford County from his LinkedIn profile.

Loew replaced longtime director Brian Southall, who retired in January after serving the department for more than 30 years.

Editor’s note (Oct. 19, 2025): After publication, former Stafford County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Director Eugene Loew contacted Potomac Local News stating he did not have a fiancée during his employment with Stafford County and that the article’s description was inaccurate. The story has been updated to reflect his statement.