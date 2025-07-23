What Police Found on the Water: Boaters Faced Citations, Arrests, and Safety Checks

OCCOQUAN, Va. – Boaters across Prince William County saw an increased law enforcement presence on local waterways over the Fourth of July weekend as the Police Department’s Marine Unit took part in “Operation Dry Water,” a national effort to reduce boating under the influence and promote safe water recreation.

The Marine Unit patrolled busy spots including the Occoquan and Potomac rivers, Leesylvania State Park, Lake Jackson, and the Occoquan Reservoir. The Fourth of July is traditionally one of the busiest times on the nation’s waterways, often leading to a spike in boating incidents and fatalities.

“Boating under the influence continues to be a serious and preventable problem,” said Master Police Officer Ron Allen, a longtime member of the Marine Unit. “Our goal is to create a safer environment for all recreational boaters, paddlers, and waterway users.”

According to the department, officers conducted six vessel stops between July 4 and 6 and completed four safety inspections. One person was arrested for boating under the influence and charged with unreasonable refusal. Officers issued seven warnings — four for violations in no-wake zones and three for equipment issues.

Two summonses were issued: one for operating a vessel at night without a white light, and another for failing to have a Type IV throwable personal flotation device (PFD) on board. Officers also checked three fishing licenses during the holiday weekend.

The Marine Unit was created in the late 1990s to meet the unique needs of the county’s large and diverse boating community. Officers currently patrol in a 34-foot Donzi AMH Pilothouse acquired after 9/11 with federal funding. They began with an 18-foot Boston Whaler. The 11-member team trains regularly in addition to their regular duties.

MPO Allen noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, boating saw a surge in popularity as other forms of recreation shut down. “That brought an influx of first-time owners, which gave us a lot of ability to spread education,” he said.

While the July 4th weekend is a key focus, “Operation Dry Water” is a year-round initiative led by the National Association of Safe Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard. The Marine Unit reminds everyone always to boat sober and wear a life jacket when on or near the water.