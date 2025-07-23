Belmont Bay HOA Calls for Permanent Freeze on $100M Flyover as Survey Shows Overwhelming Opposition

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – The president of the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association says a clear majority of residents oppose a proposed $100 million flyover interchange at the intersection of Richmond Highway (Route 1) and Gordon Boulevard (Route 123).

In a message sent to residents and shared with Potomac Local News, KP Lau, president of the Belmont Bay HOA, detailed the results of two surveys showing overwhelming community opposition to the project.

According to Lau, during a contentious public meeting held earlier this month and hosted by Prince William County Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin and county transportation officials, residents were asked to participate in a live vote. Of the 73 people who voted that evening, 53 opposed the project while 20 supported it.

Following that meeting, Supervisor Franklin directed the Prince William County Department of Transportation to post the survey online to gather additional input from both residents and non-residents. Lau says the survey closed with 956 responses from Belmont Bay residents, with 797 (83%) opposed and 159 (17%) in favor. An additional 96 non-residents responded, with 83 against and 13 in favor.

“The majority of the Belmont Bay residents have spoken again,” Lau wrote. “The design of the flyover is flawed, and the price tag of $100 million is a waste of tax dollars. It is time for us to put the flyover on permanent freeze.”

Lau added that the HOA board formally rejected the flyover project three years ago; however, the recent push to revive the plan has prompted renewed concern among residents.

During the July town hall meeting, residents expressed frustration over the lack of transparency and questioned who, if anyone, had been advocating for the project. Franklin and county staff said the project was being revisited due to requests from unnamed community members and reiterated that the project remained in its conceptual stage. Franklin asked attendees to scan a QR code during the meeting to cast votes in favor or against proceeding with the design.

In his latest message, Lau also proposed a new ingress/egress option for Belmont Bay. He suggests exploring the construction of a road along the southern edge of the Belmont Bay Industrial Park, which he says may allow for a less intrusive and more affordable underpass. This road could serve commercial traffic, while Dawson Beach Road would remain residential, improving traffic management and offering a viable backup route in emergencies.

Supervisor Franklin’s office for comment on the HOA’s position and the survey results. As of the time of publication, she has not responded.