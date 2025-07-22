Widening of Route 2/17 in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania Aims to Ease Traffic, Improve Safety by 2029

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – State and local officials plan to widen a key stretch of Route 2/17 in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County, a move aimed at reducing traffic congestion, improving safety, and enhancing travel options for pedestrians, cyclists, and bus riders.

The proposed $70.6 million project would expand Dixon Street (Route 2) and Tidewater Trail (Route 17) from two to four lanes between Dixon Park and Imboden Street, just south of Shannon Airport. Funded through Virginia’s SMART SCALE program and local contributions, the project combines two separate applications from Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania into one construction contract.

What’s included in the project?

According to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) spokeswoman Kelly Hannon, the improvements will:

Add a travel lane in each direction to reduce delays for more than 28,000 drivers who use Dixon Street and 24,000 who travel Tidewater Trail daily.

Lengthen several turn lanes at the busy Dixon Street and Lansdowne Road intersection to increase vehicle storage and prevent backups into through lanes.

Add a 10-foot-wide shared-use path along the eastern side of Route 2/17, helping close a critical gap in the East Coast Greenway trail network.

Build a new crosswalk and pedestrian signals at Shannon Park Drive and Mansfield Street.

Install a bus shelter at an existing Fredericksburg Regional Transit stop at Dixon Park.

Why now?

“Stop-and-go congestion is a contributing factor to a pattern of rear-end crashes,” said Hannon. “Widening Tidewater Trail to increase vehicle capacity will improve traffic flow and reduce stop-and-go congestion.”

Local leaders, including those at the George Washington Regional Commission, say the project aligns with long-term goals outlined in the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s 2045 Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. The planned improvements are also expected to support future feeder bus service between Spotsylvania’s Bowman Center and downtown Fredericksburg’s train station.

Construction still years away

While the public is invited to weigh in at a design public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Elks Lodge on Tidewater Trail, actual construction won’t begin anytime soon.

Hannon said VDOT expects to advertise the project for construction bids in 2029. Once work begins, crews will need 24 to 30 months to complete the widening. The road will remain open throughout the construction period, with most lane closures scheduled during off-peak travel times.

Access to driveways will be maintained, and VDOT does not expect any long-term detours. However, residents should be prepared for temporary traffic disruptions once construction starts.

Property impacts still under review

Some business and residential relocations are likely. Hannon said a final count won’t be known until the project moves into the right-of-way phase after design plans are finalized.

Comments on the project will be accepted at the public hearing and online through Saturday, August 2. Residents may email feedback to [email protected], referencing “Route 2/17 Widening” in the subject line.

The public hearing will be held in an open house format from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge #875, 11309 Tidewater Trail. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will take place the following Wednesday, July 30, at the same time and location.