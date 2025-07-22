VRE Proposes 5% Fare Hike for FY2027 Amid Rising Costs and Slower Ridership Recovery

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Virginia Railway Express (VRE) plans to propose a 5% fare increase in Fiscal Year 2027 to address growing operating costs and a slow return to pre-pandemic ridership levels. If approved, the fare hike would take effect on July 1, 2026, and apply to all ticket types, including single-ride, day passes, 10-trip, and monthly passes.

The VRE Operations Board is expected to review the proposal in September 2025 as part of the draft FY2027 budget. The plan would trigger a public participation process in fall 2025 before any final vote.

Current Fares and Impact

VRE’s current fare schedule—effective since July 1, 2024 (start of FY2025)—includes one-way tickets ranging from $5.00 to $12.80, and monthly passes up to $354.80, depending on travel distance. A 5% increase would raise the highest single-ride fare to approximately $13.45 and the most expensive monthly pass to more than $370.

This would mark VRE’s second fare hike since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first was implemented at the start of FY2025, following a multi-year fare freeze.

Justifying the Increase

During the July 2025 board meeting, VRE Chief Financial Officer Mark Schofield told board members that although fare revenue has improved—thanks in part to federal return-to-office mandates—it remains insufficient to cover the agency’s structural budget gap.

“Our insurance costs continue to rise, despite VRE’s excellent safety record,” Schofield said.

The year-to-date operating ratio as of April 2025—defined as the share of costs covered by fare revenue—was only 20%, far short of the typical 50% target.

VRE is also seeing escalating costs in liability insurance, as federal mandates gradually raise the coverage cap required for commuter railroads. Schofield said even modest fare increases can help VRE keep pace with inflation and maintain service reliability.

Ridership Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

While ridership is trending upward, it remains well below pre-pandemic averages. In June 2025, average daily ridership was 9,863, a 54% increase from the same month in 2024 but still less than half the pre-COVID benchmark of 20,000 daily trips recorded in February 2020.

The dip from 11,358 in May to 9,863 in June reflects a normal seasonal decline, VRE officials said.

Board Reactions and Rider Concerns

Board members expressed mixed views on the proposal. Several raised concerns about the impact on riders without federal commuter subsidies. Others emphasized the importance of continuing to grow ridership by focusing on reliability, affordability, and access.

City of Manassas Councilwoman Sonia Vasquez Luna encouraged VRE to enhance outreach and marketing to attract new customers and families. Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey urged the board to look at both cost control and affordability options.

Suggestions discussed included:

Adjusting pricing for multi-ride and monthly passes.

Exploring income-based fare discounts.

Promoting VRE’s value compared to toll road commuting costs.

Saturday service, which has been approved but not yet launched, was also discussed as a way to attract new riders and generate weekend interest.

The Operations Board is expected to review the preliminary FY2027 budget—including the proposed fare hike—in September 2025. If the proposal moves forward, the public will be invited to comment through hearings and outreach efforts in the fall. A final decision would come in December, with adoption by the Northern Virginia and Potomac and Rappahannock transportation commissions in January 2026.