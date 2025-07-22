Dynamic Foot and Ankle Center Celebrates 5 Years in Fredericksburg, 10 Years in Virginia

Dynamic Foot and Ankle Center marked two major milestones with a ribbon-cutting celebration hosted by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The practice is celebrating 10 years of serving patients across Virginia and five years at its Fredericksburg-area office, located on Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania County. Founder Dr. Danielle VonDerLinden shared that her team has helped more than 16,000 patients over the past decade — totaling nearly 60,000 visits. “We think of our mission — exceeding our patients’ expectations when they choose us to be part of their health care team,” she said during the ceremony.

In a Facebook video, Chamber President and CEO Susan Spears praised the clinic for opening its Fredericksburg office in 2020 — during the height of the pandemic — and continuing to grow. “They are doing fantastic work helping our community with all needs, foot and ankle,” she said.

Virginia Delegate Bobby Orrock also attended the celebration, calling the practice a vital part of the area’s health care network.

Dynamic Foot and Ankle Center has offices in both Fredericksburg and Lorton, serving patients across Northern and Central Virginia. The practice specializes in podiatric care, sports injuries, and mobile wound care for patients of all ages.