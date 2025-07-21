Manassas School Board to Review Jennie Dean Construction, Updated Code of Conduct, and Bullying Prevention Plan

MANASSAS, Va. – The Manassas City School Board will meet Tuesday, July 22, to review progress on key projects ahead of the new school year, including construction of the new Jennie Dean Elementary School, changes to the division’s Code of Conduct, and strategies to address bullying in schools.

Jennie Dean construction update

Crews are continuing to make progress on the $46.7 million replacement for Jennie Dean Elementary School, with the project still on schedule and within budget. The main building’s concrete slab is nearly complete, and masonry walls are now in place in the administrative, first, and second grade wings.

Mechanical trades are working ahead of finishing crews to ensure infrastructure is in place, and an exterior façade mockup will be assembled next month. Sitework this summer includes utility connections and construction of the new side parking lot, which is expected to reopen in time for the first day of school on August 12.

The future of the original Jennie Dean school building remains undecided, as city officials and community advocates continue to debate whether it should be demolished or repurposed.

Updated Code of Conduct for 2025–26

The board will also review the final draft of the updated Student Code of Conduct, which includes several major policy changes:

Stricter cell phone policy : A new “Cell Phone-Free Education” initiative will restrict student use of personal electronic devices during the school day. PreK–4 : No devices allowed Grades 5–6 : Devices must be turned off and stored, not used at all Grades 7–12 : No device use from first bell to dismissal, including lunch and between classes

Violations involving cyberbullying, sexting, or filming fights will lead to disciplinary action.

: A new “Cell Phone-Free Education” initiative will restrict student use of personal electronic devices during the school day. Gang-related discipline : A formal re-entry conference will now be required following a 10-day suspension for gang-related activity.

: A formal re-entry conference will now be required following a 10-day suspension for gang-related activity. OTC medication misuse : The code adds new language clarifying disciplinary procedures for the misuse of over-the-counter medications such as cold remedies.

: The code adds new language clarifying disciplinary procedures for the misuse of over-the-counter medications such as cold remedies. Expanded use of restorative practices: Conflict mediation, behavioral interventions, and counseling are encouraged as alternatives to traditional discipline.

Focus on bullying prevention

The meeting will also include a presentation titled “Culture of Caring: Strategies for Addressing Bullying,” led by school administrators and counselors. The presentation will outline how bullying is defined and addressed under school policy, as well as the supports in place for students.

Key components include:

Clear definitions of bullying, hazing, and cyberbullying, including the requirement that bullying involves a power imbalance and causes harm or emotional trauma.

of bullying, hazing, and cyberbullying, including the requirement that bullying involves a power imbalance and causes harm or emotional trauma. Investigation protocols : School administrators are responsible for gathering evidence, notifying parents, and applying appropriate consequences, which may include restorative practices or law enforcement referrals.

: School administrators are responsible for gathering evidence, notifying parents, and applying appropriate consequences, which may include restorative practices or law enforcement referrals. Prevention programs: MCPS incorporates classroom lessons, peer mediation, individual and group counseling, and the division-wide “Sources of Strength” program to promote mental health, mentorship, and positive peer relationships.

Students and families are encouraged to report bullying to a trusted adult, with concerns escalated to the Director of School Leadership, Betty-Jo Wynham, if necessary.

The School Board meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Manassas City Hall, 9027 Center Street, and is open to the public. It will also be livestreamed on the division’s website.