Annaburg Park Receives City Landmark Designation

Annaburg Manor was recently rezoned and designated a historic structure and city landmark at the July 14 Manassas City Council meeting.

The city was requesting approval to rezone the Manor — which was built in the early 1890s as a summer residence for Robert Portner in the Neo-Classical Revival style — to add a historic overlay district.

“The purpose of a historical overlay district is to provide an additional layer of protection to properties with historic and/or architectural significance,” Benjamin Walker, a planner with the city, said at the meeting. “[This ensures] that any exterior work or treatment is historically appropriate and does not diminish a property’s integrity.”

The city also requested that 9201 Maple St. be classified as a “contributing resource” and be added to the city’s historic landmark list. A staff report states that adding the Manor to the landmark list will “enhance the building’s significance to local historic preservation.” The Manor is also listed in the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.

City Council unanimously approved these three requests, as did the Planning Commission in May. Councilor Tom Osina said he believed this was “keeping with the intent” of the city’s purchase of the property years ago.