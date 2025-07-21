Annaburg Park Receives City Landmark Designation

Annaburg Manor was recently rezoned and designated a historic structure and city landmark at the July 14 Manassas City Council meeting.
The city was requesting approval to rezone the Manor — which was built in the early 1890s as a summer residence for Robert Portner in the Neo-Classical Revival style — to add a historic overlay district.
“The purpose of a historical overlay district is to provide an additional layer of protection to properties with historic and/or architectural significance,” Benjamin Walker, a planner with the city, said at the meeting. “[This ensures] that any exterior work or treatment is historically appropriate and does not diminish a property’s integrity.”
The city also requested that 9201 Maple St. be classified as a “contributing resource” and be added to the city’s historic landmark list. A staff report states that adding the Manor to the landmark list will “enhance the building’s significance to local historic preservation.” The Manor is also listed in the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
City Council unanimously approved these three requests, as did the Planning Commission in May. Councilor Tom Osina said he believed this was “keeping with the intent” of the city’s purchase of the property years ago.
New design guidelines were proposed; if approved, they would require additional signage and removal of nonnative plants.
Portner, the original owner, provided funding for the construction of parts of Main Street and left contributions to the city following his death in 1906. The Manor became a hub for public events and played an “important role as a cultural and social hub” for the community, a staff report writes.
The Manor was converted for use as a nursing home in the 1960s and fell into disrepair afterwards. The property was purchased by the City of Manassas in 2018 for nearly $850,000, and work to stabilize and restore the property began in 2020. A master plan for the property was approved by City Council in December 2021.
Councilor Sonia Vasquez Luna said the Manor’s integrity and beauty must be protected
“Annaburg is a true historic treasure, only 20 years younger than Manassas itself. This 133-year-old estate remains as beautiful and strong today as it did in the early 1900s, continuing to serve as a welcoming space for public events,” she wrote to PLN. “… Annaburg is a wonderful place to reflect on our past, celebrate local arts, take a peaceful stroll through the park or even get married, as I often suggest to our soon to be wed couples!”