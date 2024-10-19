Historic Annaburg Manor Celebrates Restoration with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Art Show

On Saturday, October 18, 2024, a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Annaburg Manor marked the completion of crucial stabilization work on the historic property. The event attracted history enthusiasts, local officials, and community members eager to see the progress made on the beloved 19th-century home.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, attendees were treated to the manor’s first-ever art show featuring local artists.

Manassas acquired Annaburg Manor in 2019 to preserve its historical significance while transforming the grounds into a public park. Originally constructed in 1892 by Robert Portner, a Prussian-born entrepreneur and brewer, the home served as a summer retreat and gathering space for the community. The property later became a nursing facility before being purchased by the city.

The restoration effort, which has thus far cost $4.4 million, including the purchase price, focused on essential repairs and upgrades. Highlights of the renovations include a new slate roof, fresh paint, refinished wood floors, new doors and windows, ADA-compliant accessibility features, and enhanced landscaping. The work also included the installation of new lighting fixtures, offering a glimpse of the manor’s original charm and grandeur. Additionally, archeologists uncovered the foundation of the Portner Tower, a structure that predates the home.

Annaburg Park, located at 9201 Maple St., is now an important community asset, providing residents with another green space in the heart of Manassas. The restoration has renewed interest in the property and will serve as a cultural and recreational hub for years.