Two House Fires Displace Multiple Families in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Two separate house fires on Sunday displaced multiple families in Prince William County and left two people hospitalized, according to fire officials.

The first fire occurred at 8:46 a.m. on July 20 in the 2300 block of West Longview Drive in Woodbridge. Crews arrived to find fire showing from the front of the home. All occupants had exited the house after being alerted by working smoke detectors.

Two adults, who lived in the basement where the fire originated, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. In total, five adults and three children were displaced by the fire, which caused moderate damage to the home. A building official has deemed the residence unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross is assisting those affected, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Later that day, at 3:23 p.m., firefighters responded to a second house fire in the 12300 block of Lavender Flower Court in the Bristow area. Flames and smoke were visible upon arrival, and fire crews quickly worked to extinguish the blaze. All occupants evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The Bristow fire displaced four adults and two children. Damage was significant enough that the house was also declared unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross is providing assistance, and the Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

Officials emphasize the critical role of smoke detectors in both incidents. “The outcome could have been much different if not for the home being equipped with working smoke detectors,” fire officials stated. Residents are encouraged to check their devices and contact their local fire station or the Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-792-6360 if they need help obtaining smoke detectors. Landlords are required by law to provide working smoke detectors in rental properties.

“Smoke detectors save lives,” the Fire Marshal’s Office stressed.